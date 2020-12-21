CM George Mwale crowned champion of Mpilo Open undefeated in nine round of chess

The champion CM Mwale (centre)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Candidate Master George Mwale was crowned champion of Central Region Chess League’s Mpilo Open by going undefeated after nine rounds of games played at Kamuzu Institute for Sports over the weekend.

CM Mwale, brother to the country highest rated player, South Africa-based Joseph Mwale, finished with 7 points and he was only blemished with draws against CM Petros Mfune, Earnest Matola, Peter Nyama and Ken Foster.

His runner-up was CM Alfred Chimthere, who also had 7 points but an inferior tie break as he was defeated by Ronald Chimkute and had draws against Matola and Nyama.

Matola took the bronze medal also on 7 points as he lost to Lumbani Banda and drew with Chimthere and Mwale.

The top 10 was rounded off by Chimkute, Nyama, Ronald Chiwambo, Chindole, Banda, CM Mfune and Ken Foster.

The ladies title went 12-year-old Lakshitta Dutt, a student of CM Mfune. Her performance was sensational when she defeated Tupokiwe Msukwa — her senior by a decade.

She also shot down Vincent Saka lost to Matola on time and is a future international star in the making.

The tournament also had best juniour in Gracious Maseya who had garnered 5 out of 9 with remarkable win against seasoned Shadreck Mhone and Magombo amongst his scalps.

It was two-day FIDE rated tournament, that graced by over 40 players of different ratings — sponsored by veteran chess player Mpilo Mizere at over K150,000.



Mpilo applauded CRCL for a well organised tournament and the players for their serious and competitive participation.

While the champion Mwale, who together with his brother Joseph and Mfune manages a chess academy for junior, thanked all his contemporaries for their gallant fight even as they were being put to the sword.

“I am very happy to end the year on this note and looks forward to the CHESSAM Championship [on December 24.

“It was a tough tournament which attracted many strong players in Central Region and I thank all of you for your support and I promise to do well at the national finals,” he said.