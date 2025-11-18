Medical doctor Victoria Bobe shot dead in cold blood through the head by gunmen in an invasion of her Chigumula home

Late Dr. Bobe

Maravi Express

Police in Limbe, Blantyre, have assured the public that they are on the man-hunt of unknown criminals for cold blood murder of medical doctor and lecturer at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), 33-year-old Victoria Bobe, who was shot to the head after she and her husband couldn’t give them the money they demanded when they invaded their home.

Limbe Police spokesperson Aubrey Singanyama told Malawi News Agency today that the incident occurred around midnight of Monday, November 17, at the Bobe’s home in Chigumula, saying they received a distress call around 23h00 pm that unknown criminals invaded a house in Chigumula and murdered Dr. Bobe.

While Singanyama could not divulge more information “as investigations to arrest the suspects to answer charges of murder are underway”, a crime situation report filed under LB/CID/13/1, indicates that the victim’s husband, Yamikani Bobe — a 37-year-old treasury senior dealer at NBS Bank, reported that he heard unusual movements outside the house and, upon checking through the window, saw unidentified individuals moving around the yard.

And before he could raise an alarm, the criminals had already gained entry into the compound as they had drilled a hole through the brick fence wall after overpowering the night security guard on duty and proceeded to break the main door using metal bars, forcing their way inside the house.

Once inside, the criminals confronted the couple and demanded money, which the husband Bobe did not have and the attackers then turned on Dr. Bobe and shot her in the head at close range, killing her instantly — and proceeded to rob the household of one laptop and two empty bags before fleeing the scene.

After the Police rushed to the scene to recover initial evidence, Dr. Bobe’s body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was officially confirmed before being taken to KUHeS morgue pending postmortem.

Meanwhile, the police report indicates that a joint team of investigators, including officers from the Ballistics Section, is conducting further analysis to determine the firearm used and to track down the perpetrators.

Dr. Victoria Bobe was widely respected in Malawi’s medical community as she was a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and long-serving lecturer at KUHeS, whose untimely death has sent shockwaves through the health sector and the wider public.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to the members of the public with information regarding the assailants to come forward and help in tracking down the brutal murderers, of Dr. Bobe, who hailed from Magombo Village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District.