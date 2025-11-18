MDF Lionesses stop Silver Strikers Ladies’ 100% winning run in the NBM Women’s  Premiership

* The Lionesses have also helped runners-up Ascent Soccer to keep up pace with Silver Ladies, who cut the gap between the leaders to four points after a commanding 3–0 victory over 10th-placed Topik Academy at Mzuzu Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

MDF Lionesses came from a goal behind to beat Silver Strikers Ladies 2-1 at Silver Stadium yesterday afternoon, to become the first team to stop the NBM Women’s Premiership leaders from their 100% winning run earned in the first round.

The win has made the Lionesses reclaim their 3rd position after they were displaced by Mighty Wanderers Queens on Saturday when they beat Moyale Sisters 3-0 at Mpira Stadium.

The Lionesses have also helped runners-up Ascent Soccer to keep up pace with Silver Ladies, who cut the gap between the leaders to four points after a commanding 3–0 victory over 10th-placed Topik Academy at Mzuzu Stadium.

It was a case of sweet revenge as in the first round, Silver Ladies defeated their rivals MDF Lionesses with a score of 2-1. The derby, which was rescheduled from Sunday due to heavy rains that rendered the pitch waterlogged, was also played on muddy pitch as there were some rains that fell 30 minutes earlier.

Silver showed some attacking intent right from the start with the visitors launching their own attack, making the game a balanced affair — but it was Silver who went into the lead through the Premiership’s top scorer, Deborah Henry.

MDF Lionesses were struggling to break through Silver’s defence led by Ruth Nyirongo, Chikunde Dube and Tionge Phiri, who packed the back four line like the walls of Jericho, blocking any dangerous balls coming to their side.

International Sabina Thom was proving a handful for the leaders as her moves were being blocked for several times, thus Silver packed the defence line until in the 29th minute, Deborah Henry struck with a beautiful goal.

She beat the MDF Lionesses’ defenders, kept her eyes up and sent the ball into the back into the net and after that they were rejuvenated as Silver Strikers took control of the match; applying more pressure in the attacking half with an intention to add another goal.

They went for recess at 1-0 and on resumption, the Lionesses went on the attack but golden chances were missed by Ruth Rosemary and Sabina Thom.

It took up to the 74th minute for MDF Lionesses to equalise and it was a brilliant goal from Ruth Tambala, who was assisted by Mary Major to launched a long, well curved ball into the box, which sailed back into the net

The Lionesses took the lead and the winning result in the 82nd minute through Catherine Kachala after connecting a powerful shot into the net from a well taken corner kick taken by Sabina Thom.

As it stands, Silver Ladies lead with 27 points with runners Ascent Soccer at 23 points; MDF Lionesses (3rd/18pts); Mighty Wanderers Queens (4th/17pts); FCB Nyasa Big Bullets (5th/15pts); Kukoma Ntopwa (6th/14); Civil Service Women (7th/13pts); Moyale Sisters (8th/5pts); MK Academy (9th/4pts); and Topik Academy (10th/2pts).

Match Week 14 follows for this weekend, starting on Friday, November 21 between MK Academy and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Mzuzu Stadium (14h30).

There will be three matches on Saturday: Topik Academy v Kukoma Ntopwa at Mzuzu Stadium (10h00); Ascent Soccer v Mighty Wanderers at Ascent Ground (14h30) and MDF Lionesses at Champions (14h30) — with Mzuzu Stadium again hosting for Moyale Sisters v Silver Strikers Ladies on Sunday (10h00).