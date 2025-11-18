Child Advocasy Centre demands arrest of Nsungwi police officers accused of demanding a bribe to assist a raped minor’s case

The police officers’ attitude is in total contrast to this campaign by the Malawi Police

* The 12-year-old was sexually abused multiple times by her stepfather a in the absence of her biological mother

* Kamuzu Central Hospital recommended that an immediately medical procedure to remove her uterus for it is severely damaged

* When the mother went back to the police at Nsungwi, an officer handling the case demanded money from them to issue a warrant of arrest

* She faced total intimidation by the officer who was handling the case, alongside other senior officers, who shouted at her for reporting the issued at Kanengo

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nsungwi Police Station officers have been accused of demanding a bribe to assist in the arrest of 39-year-old man, Binisoni Malino, who is reported have sexually abused her 12-year-old stepdaughter a multiple times in the absence of her biological mother.

This has been amplified by Child Advocasy Centre, a civil rights organisation (CSO) that responds to child abuse cases in the country and has since demanded for the arrest of the police officers who denied the raped minor’s mother’s access to justice.

Child Advocasy Centre has since brought the case to attention of the Malawi Police Service, Malawi Human Rights Commission (through the child rights directorate), Minister of Gender, Mary Navicha, the Independent Complaints Commission and fellow child rights organisations for justice to take its cause.

Child Advocasy Centre reports that it received a report from their community volunteer in Area 25 in Lilongwe that the 12-year-old girl had been sexually abused by the stepfather, Malino.

The mother of the minor is reported to have revealed that left her children behind when she went to her home village and upon return on November 10, the victim’s younger sister reported to her what had been transpiring during her absence that her sister had been sexually abused multiple times since October 9.

She is reported to have quickly rushed to Nsungwi Police Station where she was advised to first go to the hospital for medical examination.

“The doctors at Kamuzu Central Hospital, under One-Stop Centre, confirmed that indeed the child has been sexually abused multiple times and due to the injuries, they have recommended that an immediately medical procedure to remove her uterus for it is severely damaged.

“When the mother went back to the police at Nsungwi, this particular officer demanded money from them to issue a warrant of arrest. She did not have the money but still insisted to be assisted, which the officer denied.”

Yet, reports Child Advocasy Centre, the suspect Malino was within reach in the area as he could have been arrested without incurring any extra cost — prompting the mother to seek assistance at Kanengo Police Station, who assured that the suspected rapist would be arrested.

But when days went by without any feedback, she reported back to Nsungwi where she “faced total intimidation” by the officer who was handling the case, alongside “other senior officers, who shouted at her for reporting the issued at Kanengo”.

“They threaten to tear apart the medical report and discontinue the case,” says Child Advocasy Centre, while demanding for the immediate arrest of the suspect police officer at Nsungwi and calling for “an immediate investigation of the police officers that failed to discharge their duty and for a speedy trial of this case and stiff punishment of the perpetrator”.

Child Advocasy Centre, says it has partnered with Tikondane Organisation, who will provide shelter and counseling for the victim after receiving medical assistance at KCH — with emphasis: “We remain committed to ensure that Justice prevailed in this case.”

The actions of the Nsungwi Police officers are in sharp contrast to what newly-appointed Inspector General, Richard Luhanga is advocating, when he urged all men and women of the Malawi Police Service to embrace teamwork, performance and discipline, as the cornerstone of effective policing.

He made the remarks at National Police Headquarters, Area 30 in Lilongwe during his maiden management meeting on October 14, attended by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from all the six policing regions countrywide.

A report by national police deputy public relations officer (PRO) Superintendent Alfred Chimthere indicated that the meeting was held under the theme; ‘Dancing to a Leadership Challenge’, where Luhanga emphasised: “As Inspector General, I will serve every officer and every Malawian equally. I am IGP for everybody.”

He also stressed that the Malawi Police should shift their focus to the delivery of quality service and on operational reforms, he announced that the number of roadblocks across the country will be streamlined to enhance efficiency, reduce public inconvenience, and minimise allegations of corruption.

On discipline and uniform, Luhanga reminded officers that adherence to the uniform policy is not a matter of choice but a standard that reflects the image and integrity of the Malawi Police Service.

“Our uniform is our identity”, he was quoted as saying, while calling for proper implementation and monitoring of High Command resolutions to ensure that decisions made at the top translate into action on the ground.

And to motivate performers, the IG announced that he will adopt a results-based approach, where rewards and recognition will be tied to measurable achievements, stressing that “performance, discipline and integrity will be the new yardsticks”.

He thus urged the Commissioners to take the message down to all stations and inspire officers under their command: “Together, we can build a Police Service that every Malawian can trust and be proud of” — but is it, following this horrible incident at Nsungwi?