Man murdered in Chikwawa over fresh beans

By Steve Chirombo, MANA

An angry mob in Chikwawa District on Monday murdered a 30-year-old man for allegedly stealing fresh beans from farmers along the Shire River.

The deceased, according to Chikwawa Police Station deputy public relations officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba is identified as Feston Sulupi who was murdered on the night of Monday, July 6 at Kalaundi Village in Traditional Authority Makhuwira.

Brother of the deceased said on the fateful night, Feston went to steal in the gardens belonging to some of the villagers in the Shire River banks but was caught and severely beaten with brunt objects by members of the community.

Matemba said after being assaulted, some well-wishers decided to take him to the hospital but he died on the way.

Matemba added that the matter was reported to Chikwawa Police Station where police officers went to the scene of murder in company of clinical officers from Makhuwira Health Centre.

The clinicians did a postmortem which revealed that death was due to internal bleeding after being beaten with blunt objects, according to Matemba.

Meanwhile, police have condemned the mob justice, saying those involved in the act would be arrested and prosecuted. The law enforces have since started enquires into the matter.

The deceased hailed from Kalaundi Village in Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa.