Malawian judge Masauko Msungama part of CAF Appeal Board that stripped AfCON title from Senegal

* The Board is represented by officials from different regions of the continent chaired by Nigeria’s High Court judge Roli Daibo Harriman

* The others are from Cape Verde (vice-president), Tunisia, Togo, Namibia, Mauritania, Djibouti and DR Congo

* As CAF president maintains that the appeal board took its decision independently and was made up of “some of the most respected lawyers on the continent”

By Duncan Mlanjira

The nine-member panel of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board that stripped the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2026 from Senegal and awarded to hosts Morocco includes, Malawian High Court Judge, Justice Masauko Timothy Msungama.

Msungama has since declined to comment on the Board’s decision, telling The Nation newspaper that “it would, at the moment, not be appropriate” for him to do so.

Meanwhile, Senegal-indicated-last-week-that-it-will-appeal-against-the-decision-at-the-Court-of-Arbitration-for-Sport-in-Lausanne/, describing it as “unjust” decision.

The Appeal Board is represented by officials from different regions of the continent, which is chaired by Nigeria’s High Court judge Roli Daibo Harriman and has two from Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) region — Msungama (Malawi) and Moses Ikanqa (Namibia).

The Board vice-president is Faustino Varela Monteiro from Cape Verde and the others are from Tunisia, Togo, Mauritania, Djibouti and DR Congo.

While CAF president-Patrice-Motsepe-is-being-accused-of-letting-Morocco-dictate-the-African-football-law/ he maintains that the appeal board took its decision independently and was made up of “some of the most respected lawyers on the continent”.

In a statement on Wednesday Motsepe indicated that Senegal have “a right” to appeal to CAS and that the African confederation will “respect the decision that’s taken at the highest level”.

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