Muslim Prisons Board coordinates Eid-ul-Fitr for Blantyre Prison inmates

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, compassion, and renewal values that resonate deeply with our mission of rehabilitation, personal growth and second chances

* It reminds us of discipline, faith, and unity in shaping better individuals and stronger communities

Maravi Express

Muslim inmates at Blantyre Prison gathered yesterday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the successful completion of 30 days of fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which was organised by National Muslim Prisons Board (NMPB).

A report by Warder Biggs Samuel Kausiwa, says the celebration provided an opportunity for inmates to express gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection and guidance throughout the fasting period.

The event was attended by Prisons Chaplaincy Inspector Amin, who represented the Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons, Owen Mahala Wipha Levi, while NMPB was represented by programmes coordinator, Sammy Onessi Kachepa,.

Speaking the gathering of the inmates, prison officers and Muslim clerics, Inspector Amin commended the inmates for their discipline despite the challenges of incarceration.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, compassion, and renewal values that resonate deeply with our mission of rehabilitation, personal growth, and second chances. It reminds us of discipline, faith, and unity in shaping better individuals and stronger communities,” said Inspector Amin.

Notably, 24 inmates converted to Islam during the celebration and one of the inmates, Sheikh Mustapher Charles, encouraged fellow Muslims to continue praying even after Ramadan, emphasising that Allah remains with them regardless of their circumstances in prison.

Prisons programmes coordinator, Kachepa expressed special appreciation to sponsors, Ashraful Aid Malawi, Rawdhai Yatama, Dyson Distributors and the Fattani family for providing food throughout the fasting period up to the day of celebration.

He also acknowledged contributions from WakaWaka Beverages and Namadzi Beverages for drinks, as well as Mega Bakers for supplying biscuits. other partners included Quarry King, Blantyre Artists, IERA Malawi and many wellwishers

“The entire event has cost approximately K5 million. The celebration ended on a high note, filled with unity, gratitude, and spiritual reflection,” said Kachepa, who also indicated that a similar event was held at Bvumbwe Young Offenders Rehabilitation Centre at a cost of about K800,000.—Reported by Warder Biggs Samuel Kausiwa, pictures courtesy of TV Islam; edited by Maravi Express