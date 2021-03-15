Malawi producing more plastic waste per capita than other sub-Saharan countries

What plastic waste can do

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi is facing plastic pollution crisis as it is producing more plastic waste per capita than their sub-Saharan counterparts, creating a demand which far outstrips the capacity of current waste management systems.

This has been disclosed by Consumer Association of Malawi (Cama) as the country joins the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day that falls on Monday, March 15 under the theme, ‘Tackle Plastic Pollution’.

In a statement Cama executive director, John Kapito said although plastic can be a highly useful material in everyday life, its consumption and production have become unsustainable and can be worse if major innovations and changes in policy and behaviour do not occur.

Kapito said estimates suggest that 75,000 tonnes of plastic is produced in Malawi each year, of which 80% is single-use plastic that cannot be recycled.



“Rapid urbanisation, coupled with changing consumer demands, is driving further escalation in plastic production in Malawi as a result of this we have experienced urban flooding in our cities because plastic litter clog drains, sewers and waterways, exacerbating the risk, frequency and severity of flooding.

“In turn, this causes damage to infrastructure, loss of productivity as a result of disrupted work, and threats to Consumer health.”



Kapito further said Malawi has experienced environmental degradation because very little plastic waste is recycled or incinerated.

“Much of it ends up in landfills, where it can take up to 1,000 years to decompose,” he said. “Plastic litter releases harmful chemicals into the soil, which then seep into groundwater or other surrounding water sources.

“Plastic manufacturing and after-use incineration generate greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.”

Every year, 15th March is celebrated to spread consumer’s rights and needs awareness. It is an annual occasion, to protect the rights of consumers and to ensure that they are not subjected to market abuse or social injustice that may undermine their rights.

Plastic pollution is the accumulation of plastic objects and particles like plastic bottles, plastic bags and microbeads in the earth’s environment that adversely affects wildlife, wildlife habitat, and humans.

Plastics are inexpensive and durable, and as a result levels of plastic production by consumers are high.

However, the chemical structure of most plastics renders them resistant to many natural processes of degradation and as a result they are too slow to degrade, these two factors have led to a high prominence of plastic pollution in the environment.

Impacts on agriculture and fisheries

Plastic pollution leads to loss of marine life and Kapito says this is a particular concern in Malawi, where many livelihoods are linked to the fisheries of Lake Malawi and other floodplain wetlands.

“Damage to soil and water quality also poses a threat to food production and has significantly impacts on small-scale farmers who are dependent on livestock and crop production as their main source of income.

“Now is a critical time highlighting, addressing, and tracking plastic pollution as the global COVID-19 pandemic adds to the rise of single use of plastics including face masks, gloves, and food packaging.

“But despite a pandemic we can limit our use of single use plastics,” he said, while suggesting some ways as a way of tackling plastic pollution in Malawi such as:

1. Replacing single use plastic items with reusable products

2. Demanding better access to waste infrastructure

3. Repairing broken or damaged items to limit waste

4. Buying unpacked goods

5. Saying no to disposable cups by bringing one’s own mug instead

6. Reducing one’s plastic footprint by using reusable products

7. Repurposing a plastic item to extend its lifetime