Daggers drawn as SULOM still schedules FDH Bank Premiership at closed Kamuzu Stadium between Wanderers and Karonga

* Despite FAM’s stands that the venue remains closed and any defiance will attract serious disciplinary action

* SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda is reported to have declared that they were willing to face the threatened disciplinary action

By Duncan Mlanjira

Both Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and hosts Mighty Wanderers have confirmed that the Nomads’ FDH Bank Premiership match against Karonga United will be played at Kamuzu Stadium despite Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ordering the league administrators to shift it to another venue.

Fliers posted on SULOM and Wanderers social media platforms are indicating that the match is on at Kamuzu Stadium even after the mother football governing body issued a statement an hour before close of business yesterday that the venue remains closed to host elite football matches.

On April 13, FAM declared Kamuzu not fit to host games until a comprehensive inspection is completed and a formal determination is made on its compliance status in line with Club Licensing requirements.

And yesterday, it indicated that SULOM and Wanderers were directed to secure an alternative venue and failure to comply with this directive shall result in disciplinary action in accordance with Article 15, 16, 17 and 55 of the FAM Statutes.

FAM stressed that the decision to close Kamuzu is to ensure that “all football activities are conducted in safe, compliant and professional environment, and will continue working closely with all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the game”.

On Thursday, SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda is reported to have declared that they were willing to face the threatened disciplinary action — thus it is yet to be seen how the country’s mother football governing body will act on this blatant defiance.

Meanwhile, the two teams are meeting for the 24th time across all competitions and from the 23 previous encounters, Wanderers have won 14 times, Karonga five, with four being draws.

The two met four times last season, two in league ties and other in two legs of Airtel Top 8 2025, which Karonga won on goal aggregate — whose first leg was won by the Nomads at home.



In the past 10 meetings of the league, Wanderers have claimed six wins, Karonga three wins with one ending in a draw. The Nomads completed a double over the Ingwina sya ku Karonga in 2022 and 2023 seasons while Karonga did it in 2021 season.

The TNM Super League 2025 champions open their title defence through the newly-commissioned FDH Bank Premiership against a side that ended 6th last season and are known to be resilient and tough.

With head coach Bob Mpinganjira still in England for a coaching refresher at Queens Park Rangers, assistant Macdonald Mtetemera — who steered the Nomads to their much anticipated season opener, the NBS Bank Charity Shield last weekend when they beat their Blantyre City rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 — is aiming for a positive start of their defence.

The Nomads made history by winning the last title under the sponsorship of the TNM to end an 8-year wait for the championship and will look to claim the first season of the FDH Bank Premiership era just as they did with the previous one in 2006.

According to Wanderers Media, the Nomads have made significant reinforcements to the squad by roping in goalkeeper Jacob Anyandwile from Chitipa United, defenders Peter Ng’ambi (Civil Service United), Alex Kambirinya (Mighty Tigers), Dalitso Nahipa (Creck Sporting FC) and forward Lameck Mithi (Moyale Barracks).

Buoyed by the NBS Bank Charity Shield triumph courtesy of Cameroonian Sama Thierry Tanjong’s 48th minute header at Bingu National Stadium last Saturday, this will definitely be an intriguing match.

In other games today, 2025 league runners up, Nyasa Big Bullets date last season’s 5th-placed Civil Service United away at Civo Stadium; 3rd-placed Silver Strikers also away at Champion Stadium against 10th-placed Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale (9th) away to face Dedza Dynamos (12th).

New entrants to the elite league from the NBS Bank National Division League are Red Lions (champions), Mitundu Baptist (runners-up) and Baka City (3rd).—Additional reporting by Mighty Wanderers Media