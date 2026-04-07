MACRA to host SADC’s communication regulatory authorities’ 15th AGM

* Along with its G5 Regulatory Collaboration Summit 2026 under the theme; ‘Rethinking Regulation in the Digital Era; Collaboration Regulation and Building Digital Ecosystems’

* The AGM is the highest decision-making body of CRASA and convenes the Heads of Member National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) to deliberate on the strategic and operational matters of the Association

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is set to host the 15th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Communications Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) from April 16-17 — after also hosting the CRASA’s G5 Regulatory Collaboration Summit 2026 on April 13-15, both to be held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

A statement from MACRA Director General, Mayamiko Nkoloma indicates that CRASA was established to support SADC’s regional integration agenda through harmonisation of regulatory frameworks and approaches across the information & communication technology (ICT), telecommunications, postal and broadcasting sectors.

“The AGM is the highest decision-making body of CRASA and convenes the Heads of Member National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) to deliberate on the strategic and operational matters of the Association.

“These include, inter Alia, the consideration and approval of reports from CRASA’s standing committees, the adoption of the Annual Operational Plan and budget, and the provision of policy and governance direction for the organisation.”

The statement adds that ahead of the 15th CRASA AGM, MACRA is also set to host the CRASA G5 Regulatory Collaboration Summit 2026 under the theme; ‘Rethinking Regulation in the Digital Era; Collaboration Regulation and Building Digital Ecosystems’ — which is anchored in the 5th Generation (G5) Regulation framework.

This was developed by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), “which advances a shift towards collaborative, cross-sectoral regulatory approaches suited to increasingly integrated digital ecosystems”.

The two events will focus on rethinking regulation in the digital age and advancing collaborative, cross-sectoral regulatory approaches under the G5 framework

Meanwhile, MACRA reported on its official Facebook account that Malawi is continuing strengthening strategic partnerships that will accelerate our digital transformation journey.

This was after MACRA Director General, Nkoloma, alongside the PS for e-Government, Prosper Mopiwa, held a productive engagement with a high-level delegation from The Gambia, that included its Minister of Information, Media & Broadcasting, Dr Ismaila Ceesay, Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Lamin Jabbi, and Director General of The Gambia ICT Agency, Professor Abdou Jallow.

“The discussions during the GITEX Africa Morocco 2026 centred on fostering collaboration between Malawi and The Gambia, with a shared commitment to advancing the Digital Transformation agenda.

“Key areas of focus included knowledge exchange, policy alignment, and leveraging digital technologies to drive economic growth and improve public service delivery.

“This engagement marks another important step towards building strong regional partnerships and harnessing collective expertise to shape a digitally inclusive future for our nations.”

MACRA reports that GITEX Africa is a high-level summit uniting policy makers, investors, and tech leaders shaping Africa’s integrated economic future through capital, policy, finance, and digital infrastructure.

MACRA also reported that Malawi has retained a seat in the Administrative Council of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) following elections at the 11th Plenipotentiary Conference in Kampala, Uganda, from March 16-28, 2026 — to serve from 2026 to 2030.

The Administrative Council is PAPU’s decision-making body between plenipotentiary conferences and Director General, Nkoloma attributed this elevation to the country’s leadership in the postal sector across the SADC region.

“As chairperson of the Postal Committee for the SADC region, we will strive to represent the region at the continental body and influence decisions for the next 4 years,” Nkoloma is quoted as saying.

Malawi was first elected into the council in 2021 and successfully served for the last 5 years in the specialised body of the African Union, whose main objective is to coordinate all activities aimed at developing postal services across the continent.