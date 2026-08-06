Scorchers qualify for WAfCON Morocco 2026 quarterfinals despite losing 1-2 to Zambia

* Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia finished in a three-way tie with 6 points each with the Scorchers securing the top spot with the defending champions advancing as runners-up based on the tournament’s tie-breaking criteria

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi and Nigeria have officially qualified for the quarter-finals from Group C at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026 based on the tournament’s tie-breaking criteria.

The results for the three teams against Egypt, in which Zambia won 6-0, Malawi 3-1 and Nigeria 6-2 did not count as the Scorchers, the Super Falcons and the Copper Queens finished in a three-way tie with 6 points each.

Thus Malawi secured the top spot, while defending champions Nigeria advanced as runners-up and despite an impressive goal difference, Zambia were dramatically eliminated alongside Egypt.

Watched by FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, the Copper Queens took the lead as early as the 2nd minute when lethal striker Barbra Banda struck from far and goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo tried to grasp the ball only to fail and guided it into the net.

In the 24th minute, Sabina Thom got injured and was stretchered off to be replaced by Asimenye Simwaka, who joined the team straight from participating in the track even if the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026.

The Zambians went on to increase the lead to 2-0 in the 36th but the Scorchers fought on up to the half time break.

Eight minutes from resumption, coach Lovemore Fazili introduced Tendai Sani for Madyina Nguluwe to revitalised his side and they fought on that rewarded them the vital goal in the 71st.

Tabitha Chawinga, who along his sister had been kept in check by the Zambian defence, stole in a chance to reduce the deficit.

The Zambians needed to beat the Scorchers by at least a two goal margin to advance to the quarterfinals based on the head-head criteria.

The Scorchers have registered a triumphatic achievement in their first-ever appearance at the WAfCON having beaten 10-times winners and defending champions Nigeria in their opening match before beating Egypt 3-1.

Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):

Group stages

Group A

Algeria 2-0 Senegal

Morocco 4-0 Kenya

Senegal 1-0 Kenya

Morocco 1-0 Algeria

Senegal 0-0 Morocco

Kenya 0-2 Algeria

Group B

South Africa 1-2 Tanzania

Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso

South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania

Burkina Faso 0-1 South Africa



Tanzania 1-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Group C

Zambia 6-0 Egypt

Nigeria 3-2 Malawi

Egypt 1-3 Malawi

Nigeria 1-9 Zambia

Egypt 2-6 Nigeria

Malawi 1-2 Zambia

Group D

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde

Cameroon 2-1 Mali

Ghana 0-1 Cameroon

Mali 3-2 Cape Verde

Tomorrow, August 6

Mali v Ghana (22h00)

Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 8

Côte d’Ivoire v Algeria (19h00)

Morocco v South Africa (22h00)

Sunday, August 9

Cameroon v Nigeria (19h00)

Malawi v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, August 12

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)

World Cup 2027 play-off matches

Thursday, August 13

Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)

Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)

Third place play-off

Saturday, August 15

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)

WAfCON 2026 final

Sunday, August 16

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)