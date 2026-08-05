Dr. Thomas Bisika reports back to Foreign Affairs Ministry on his return of duty as High Commissioner to UK

* The courtesy call described as diplomacy par excellence following his tour of duty from 2022 to July 31, 2026

By Duncan Mlanjira

Dr. Thomas John Bisika today presented himself at Capital Hill in Lilongwe to present his report to Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Chaponda, after completing his tour of dutyas Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

He reported on his official Facebook account he maintained as High Commissioner that he also presented to the Minister his a magazine that was prepared detailing his tour of duty.

Bisika kept Malawians abreast of the office of the High Commission in London through the official Facebook account, which is still active that people can access to appreciate how he represented the Malawi-UK historical bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Bisika says he is considering to releasing the Tour Magazine into an electronic copy for the public to access.

Responses on his Facebook post of his courtesy call at Capital Hill to report to the Foreign Affairs Ministry has been described as diplomacy par excellence.

Bisika, who took office in 2022 after presenting his letters of credence to Queen Elizabeth II 2022, was replaced by academic and Malawi’s most celebrated famous poet, Ben Wokomaatani Malunga in May 2026.