COSAFA derby; Battle for supremacy between Malawi and Zambia

* In the Malawian camp, no one is talking about this feat already achieved by this generation of players — the focus remains on the future

* We have six points, but we’re fighting for three more — we want to finish with nine points, says coach Lovemore Fazili at a press conference

CAFonline

When the draw of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026 was completed, the Malawi versus Zambia matchup quickly gained popularity as one of the highly anticipated encounters of the continental competition.

In downtoan Rabat at the Al Madina Stadium, debutants Malawi — the sensation of this edition, will face a seasoned Zambia side (22h00) that must win to have any hope of finishing top of their group.

With the Scorchers securing six points after two wins in as many matches, a draw would be enough for them to maintain first place.

Coming up against them are the motivated Copper Queens, revitalised after their opening victory against Egypt 6-0 before a narrow 1-0 defeat to 10-woman Nigeria.

For Zambia, they have no choice —only a victory can guide them to overtake their Southern African neighbours.

A surprise that no longer seems like one

Not many a football fan would have ever imagined Malawi dominating a group composed of Nigeria, Zambia and Egypt at the WAfCON — yet, Lovemore Fazili’s team defied all predictions and odds, notably by defeating the Super Falcons in the opening match, before following up with a win against Egypt.

But in the Malawian camp, no one is talking about this feat already achieved by this generation of players — the focus remains on the future.

“We have six points, but we’re fighting for three more,” stated coach Fazili at a press conference. “We want to finish with nine points.”

The coach refuses to approach this match with a purely points-based mindset: “Many are talking about a draw, but that’s not our mindset — we’re going onto the pitch to win.”

The Scorchers intend to continue their remarkable run without changing their identity. Despite the praise, Fazili still embraces the underdog label.

“People see us as the underdogs, and that suits us. This image gives us even more motivation,” he adds.

Zambia faces a test of character

Now accustomed to major continental and global competitions, Zambia can no longer afford any mistakes.

After impressing with their attacking display against Egypt, the Copper Queens stumbled against Nigeria’s organised defense and can now see first place slipping away.

The challenge is clear; to beat a team brimming with confidence.

The squad, managed by Swiss Nora Häuptle, can nevertheless rely on their experience in big matches and on an attacking unit always capable of turning a game around.

A COSAFA derby that is always special

Beyond the sporting stakes, this face-off has significant regional relevance. Malawi and Zambia know each other well and meet regularly in COSAFA competitions.

The last five encounters in the COSAFA Women’s Championship show a relatively balanced duel, even though Zambia have three wins to Malawi’s two.

More recently, the two teams played to a draw last December. For Fazili, past experiences will hardly matter: “We know Zambia, and they know us too.

“Every time we play them, it’s like a final. It will be difficult for both teams.”

An open group

While both teams are ideally well-positioned to reach the quarterfinals, the final standings remain crucial. The group winner will theoretically benefit from a more favourable draw in the knockout stages.

The Scorchers, however, insist they are not taking any chances: “We know this match will determine our future,” said midfielder Madyina Nguluwe. “We are not relaxed — we want to do everything we can to win.”

In a group that seemed to highlight Nigeria and Zambia before the tournament began, debutants Malawi have emerged as one of the favourites to progress to the knockout stages.

It remains to be seen whether the revelation of this WAfCON can confirm their status against one of the powerhouses of African women’s football, in a southern African derby that promises intensity, commitment, and first place as the reward.

Zambia have no choice. Accustomed to major continental tournaments, Zambia approach this final matchday with a simple mission — to win.

After thrashing Egypt 6-0 in their opening match, the Copper Queens saw their momentum halted by Nigeria 1-0 and must now beat Malawi to finish top of the group.

For Swiss coach Häuptle, there is no question of succumbing to pressure and she emphasises that her team’s ability to rise to the occasion in decisive moments.

“We know how to manage the energy that precedes these kinds of matches. The group is calm and completely focused on themselves,” she explained before the start of the tournament — a philosophy she continues to apply as this crucial match approaches.

Zambia will be relying on the experience of their key players led by Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji to overcome a confident Malawian team.

Copper Queens goalkeeper Hazel Nali refuses to be pessimistic: “We have a great mindset. Everyone in the country expects a lot from us, and that support pushes us to go even further.”

Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):

Group stages

Group A

Algeria 2-0 Senegal

Morocco 4-0 Kenya

Senegal 1-0 Kenya

Morocco 1-0 Algeria

Senegal 0-0 Morocco

Kenya 0-2 Algeria

Group B

South Africa 1-2 Tanzania

Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso

South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania

Burkina Faso 0-1 South Africa



Tanzania 1-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Group C

Zambia 6-0 Egypt

Nigeria 3-2 Malawi

Egypt 1-3 Malawi

Nigeria 1-9 Zambia

Today, August 5

Egypt v Nigeria (22h00)

Malawi v Zambia (22h00)

Group D

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde

Cameroon 2-1 Mali

Ghana 0-1 Cameroon

Mali 3-2 Cape Verde

Tomorrow, August 6

Mali v Ghana (22h00)

Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 8

Côte d’Ivoire v Algeria (19h00)

Morocco v South Africa (22h00)

Sunday, August 9

Cameroon v 2nd Place Group C (19h00)

QF 3: Winner Group C v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, August 12

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)

World Cup 2027 play-off matches

Thursday, August 13

Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)

Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)

Third place play-off

Saturday, August 15

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)

WAfCON 2026 final

Sunday, August 16

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)