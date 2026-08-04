Suspected ESCOM vandal electrocuted during a foiled theft attempt in Lilongwe

* A resident heard an unusual sound coming from a transformer located a few metres from her house and thereafter, the neighbourhood experienced a power outage

* Upon checking at the nearby transformer, she found an unidentified man lying unconscious near the transformer and informed the police

Maravi Express

A man suspected of attempting to vandalise Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) transformer is receiving medical treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital after been electrocuted during a foiled theft attempt at Biwi in Lilongwe.

A report by Kawale Police Station public relations officer, Sub-Inspector Mabvuto Precious Phiri indicates that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 3, at Golden Gate Private School in Biwi that was reported by a resident, Annie Matinga

Matinga reported that “she heard an unusual sound coming from a transformer located a few metres from her house and thereafter, the neighbourhood experienced a power outage, prompting her to check what was happening at the transformer”.

“Upon arrival, she found an unidentified man, believed to be aged between 35 and 40, lying unconscious near the transformer.

“She suspected that the man had been attempting to steal ESCOM equipment when he was electrocuted.”

Kawale Police reports that when they were informed of the incident, detectives visited the scene, where they found the man still unconscious and was subsequently taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have since reiterated the warning to members of the public against tampering with electricity infrastructure, urging them to treat every electrical wire as live and dangerous.

Police have further cautioned that anyone found vandalising or tampering with ESCOM infrastructure will face arrest and prosecution.

Despite every effort by ESCOM and law enforcement agencies warning of the serious consequences to vandalism, the vice continues that leads to undermine national development efforts.

When ESCOM equipment is vandalised, essential services are disrupted, lives are put endanger — including affecting businesses, education, healthcare delivery and economic activities in affected communities.

Some evil minds of the society are not relenting despite the plea that the vice also places an unnecessary financial burden on ESCOM since resources meant for system expansion and service improvement are diverted to repair damaged infrastructure.

ESCOM reported in June that it registered 138 cases of vandalism of nits transformers in Thyolo District alone in the past six months and that it loses about K3 billion every year due to replacement of vandalised infrastructure.