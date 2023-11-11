Mabedi names his final squad for back-to-back 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Tunisia

Gabadinho (centre) returns to squad after missing two AFCON qualiers

* Malawi travel to Liberia for their opening Group H match on Friday November 17

* Before hosting Tunisia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, November 21

Gabadinho Mhango (Moroka Swallows, South Africa), Denis Chembezi (Al-Qasim SC, Iraq), goalkeeper Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards, South Africa), Mozambique-based duo of captain John Banda & Lloyd Njaliwa (UD Songo), and Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors, Zambia) are the foreign-based players in Flames’s coach Patrick Mabedi’s 25-man squad for the back-to-back 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Tunisia.

Malawi travel to Liberia for their opening Group H match on Friday November 17 before hosting Tunisia at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, November 21

Gabadinho Mhango, who has returned to the squad after missing two 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Ethiopia and Guinea, has been called alongside Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks) and Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Wanderers) as strikers.

The Flames will leave for Liberia on Monday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe with the following full squad:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (Mighty Tigers), Austin Chirambo (Nyasa Bullets Reserve), Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards);

Defenders: Mark Lameck (Blue Eagles), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Wanderers), Nickson Mwase, Tatenda M’balaka (Silver Strikers), Chembezi Denis (Al-Qasim SC), Blessings Mpokera (Nyasa Bullets);

Midfielders: Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars), Chrispin Mapemba (Nyasa Bullets Reserve), Wisdom Mpinganjira, Francisco Madinga (Mighty Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Lloyd Aaron (Civil Service United), Frank Willard, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma (Nyasa Big Bullets), John Banda (UD Songo), Chifundo Mphasi (Kabwe Warriors).

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Wanderers), Gabadinho Mhango (Moroka Swallows).

Other contenders in Group H are Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and São Tomé e Principe, whose next match days after the first two will be held on June 3-11, 2024; March 17-25, 2025; September 1-9, 2025; October 6-14, 2025; and November 10-18, 2025.

This Flames have to tread carefully against their first two opponents as they will on a vengeance mission following the two team’s recent losses — Liberia losing 0-3 to Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifier three weeks go while Tunisia (in their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers as well as the AFCON finals in January) lost 0-2 to Japan and 0-4 to South Korea in strength-testing matches.

This will mean the two nations will face the Flames with some anger from elsewhere in these group matches, that tout Tunisia as favourites to go through to the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Meanwhile, Namibia coach Collin Benjamin told New Era Live media platform soon after the draw was made that it is possible for his team to qualify from the tough group but more will need to be done to execute the plan.

Benjamin told New Era Live that he was happy with the group but stressed that the team would have to utilise home games to ensure that the plan is achieved.

“Everything is possible when it’s done intentionally,” he is quarter as saying. “We cannot be singing a song, and nothing is done. It’s important to win at home, and that needs to happen when we can start playing our games at home.

“It will be exciting to see our President watching matches at home as he has done in the past. We are looking forward to competing at home and making our country proud. Things should be done to make this wish possible for every Namibian.”

He added that he has complete faith in his squad and firmly believed they have more than enough potential to secure their spot while at the same time acknowledging Tunisia’s strength.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams.

The top team from the round-robin format from each group after Match Day 10 shall earn an automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Additionally, the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.