Ex-France youth star Sofiane Diop opts for Morocco, named for World Cup qualifiers

Sofiane Diop, attacking midfielder for French side Nice

* He has long been eligible for Morocco and Senegal — being country of birth for his mother and father respectively

* He chose Morocco a long time ago but couldn’t join earlier due to administrative reasons and injuries

Maravi Express

Many Europe-born players to either both African parents or from just one, opt to play for their host countries and very few chose to play for their Mother African nations.

One such example is on the Boateng half brothers, Jérôme Agyenim Boateng and the now retired Kevin-Smith. Both were born in Germany but Jérôme chose to play for country of birth while Kevin-Smith opted for the Black Stars of Ghana, their father’s country of birth.

Kevin-Smith represented his country of birth at youth level but went on to acquire Ghanaian passport to play for the Black Stars 15 times between 2010 and 2014 — scoring two goals—and represented them at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Just recently, attacking midfielder for French side Nice, Sofiane Diop, who represented France at youth level, switched nationality to play for Morocco and has been named in the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old opted to play for the Atlas Lions despite being eligible to play for Senegal, as Sofiane was born in France to a Senegalese father and Moroccan mother and holds both French and Senegalese nationality.

CAFonline reports that Morocco coach Walid Regragui named the talented player in his 25-man squad on Thursday for the double-header against Eritrea and Tanzania and his selection of the youngster comes as a surprise as the player, formerly of the French youth national team set-up, has long been eligible for Morocco and Senegal.

“I have been speaking with Sofiane since I was named coach,” Regragui said told CAFonline on Thursday. “He chose Morocco a long time ago but couldn’t join earlier due to administrative reasons and injuries.”

The Atlas Lions kick off their qualifying campaign by hosting Eritrea on November 16 in Agadir, before travelling to face Tanzania in Dar es Salaam five days later.

Morocco enter World Cup qualifying as one of Africa’s strongest sides, having reached the semi-finals of the 2022 finals held in Qatar.

Meanwhile, COSAFA side Zambia has recalled in-form 29-year-old striker, Brian Mwila after a two-year absence after two-year absence, ahead of the double-header against Congo Brazzaville and Niger.

Coached by experienced Avram Grant, former Chelsea manager, the squad centered largely stuck with the core group of players that secured Zambia’s qualification to the Côte d’Ivoire AFCON but injuries have ruled out Scotland-based defender Frankie Musonda and TP Mazembe’s Kelvin Kapumbu.

The Chipolopolo squad blends seasoned professionals playing abroad with talented stars from the domestic league including Zanaco striker Mwila.

The foreign-based legion includes defenders Stoppilla Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou-China), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho SC-Iraq); midfielders Benson Sakala (FK Mlada-Czech), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech), Kings Kangwa (Crvena Zvezda-Serbia), Emanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Rally Bwalya (Sekhukhune-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania), Lubambo Musonda (Sikeborg-Denmark) and Edward Chilufya (BK Hacken-Sweden).

Strikers are Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha-Saudi Arabia), Evans Kangwa (Quindao Hainiu-China) and Patson Daka (Leicester-England).

Mwila last played for the Chipolopolo during the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Equatorial Guinea at home when he was an unused substitute but following his blistering form for Zanaco with four goals in three matches in the top-flight, Grant has ended his long spell on the sidelines with a call-up to boost the side’s attacking options.

Another COSAFA nation, Seychelles are in tough Group F alongside Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Kenya and Burundi.

For Gabon, new coach Thierry Mouyouma has surprisingly left out French side Marseille’s striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their two matches against Kenya and Burundi.

The absence of the France-based attacker comes amid a difficult spell at new club Marseille where he has managed just five goals since joining in the summer.

The 34-year-old was also not available for his country as he stayed with Marseille while Gabon played friendly matches last month and among the notable inclusions are some of Gabon’s seasoned campaigners, such as Mario Lemina of Wolves in England, Denis Bouanga plying his trade with Los Angeles FC in the MLS and Aaron Apidangoyé from Sivasspor in Turkey.

Didier Ndong, who currently plies his trade at Al-Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, was also included as all of these top players missed last month’s friendlies.

Established players such as Mario Lemina, Denis Bouanga, Jim Allevinah, and Ecuele Manga will also be instrumental in guiding the squad during the upcoming fixtures.

Other COSAFA sides, Cape Verde, Angola, Eswatini and Mauritius are in Group D alongside Libya and African giants, Cameroon who face Mauritius and Libya in the opening qualifiers.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has named three newcomers in his squad — 19-year-old Stoke City left-back Junior Tchamadeu alongside FK Bodo Glimt striker, Faris Pemi Moumbagna, 23, and 27-year-old left-back, Leon Bell Bell.

Key players like Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana and Zambo Anguissa were all included as Cameroon aim to book their spot at the 2026 finals but there was no place for Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the Indomitable Lions squad.

Coach, Rigobert Song guided Cameroon to a creditable showing on their return to the World Cup in Qatar, where they exited in the group stage. Now the Central African nation hopes to continue its return to football’s top table by sealing qualification for the next edition in three years’ time.—Info from CAFonline