Illovo Sugar Malawi invests high-tech ICT server for MUBAS

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi University of Business & Applied Sciences (MUBAS) has described Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc that it represents excellence by contributing to the nation’s education sector after the company presented to the institution an investment of a high-tech information & communication technology (ICT) server worth K20 million.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Associate Professor Nancy Chitera, the university’s Executive Dean-School of Education, Communication & Media Studies, Dr. Kizito Kanyoma, said they “sincerely thank Illovo Sugar Malawi for its timely support that enhances a long history of partnership between MUBAS and Illovo”.

He said the partnership includes Illovo’s long commitment to employ the University’s graduates from its various schools, saying: “As a University, we are proud to associate with Illovo.

“MUBAS is on an expansion drive. We have an ever-increasing number of science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) programmes and students.

“In order to produce relevant graduates that are problem solvers, the University requires different types of equipment for its laboratories and workshops. Illovo have just made a huge contribution towards reducing the deficiency we have in terms of equipment and other teaching and learning resources.

“Their contribution will ensure we produce ICT expertise that solves the national and global developmental needs and we applaud Illovo for choosing MUBAS.

“They have chosen to support discovery & innovation, entrepreneurship, excellence, integrity, responsiveness, inclusiveness and diversity.”

By saying Illovo represents excellence, Kanyoma said the investment that Illovo has chosen does not just benefit MUBAS alone but the whole nation as the graduates will have hands on experience with technological advancement for them to hit the ground running once they move on to the industry.

“Our graduates should not learn of technological advancement out there in the industry but right here at MUBAS,” he said, adding that their expansion programme included increasing enrollment by 100% by the year 2030, which is currently at over 8,000.

It also include digitalisation of the University’s processes and services that include increasing the number of academic and support staff — thus the serious need for ICT equipment, which Illovo has assisted by investing the high tech server.

“The investment Illovo has made here has saved us some resources we receive as support from the government to be channeled to support other teaching and learning services,” he said, while emphasizing that the company has contributed towards public resources for the nation.

On his part, Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Industry Affairs Manager, Tawonga Munthali described the occasion as momentous, whose spirit of collaboration is for the pursuit of excellence in education.

“Today, we celebrate the embodiment of our commitment to education and community development,” he said. “Illovo Sugar Malawi recognizes the pivotal role that education plays in the development of any nation.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe it is our duty to contribute to the advancement of education in our beloved country, Malawi.”

He further said what Illovo has provided for MUBAS “is not merely a piece of technology — it represents a significant investment in the future of Malawi as it will serve as invaluable asset for the students pursuing science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) subjects.

“These students are the backbone of our nation’s progress, and by providing them with the tools they need to excel, we are ensuring that they have the best opportunities to succeed.

“We understand the importance of STEM education in today’s rapidly changing world as it not only equips students with the knowledge and skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow, but also fosters innovation and creativity.

“By empowering MUBAS with this server, we hope to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and leaders who will shape the future of our nation.”

He also announced that MUBAS is not the only education institution Illovo is in partnership with as it includes Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) and Salima Technical College, who both were supported with an ICT server each.

“These institutions are at the forefront of educational excellence and technical know-how in our country,” he said. “The servers will assist them in imparting knowledge and providing practical hands- on experience to their students.

“We believe that these institutions play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce of Malawi and our commitment to improving STEM education in Malawi goes beyond these donations.

“Illovo Sugar Malawi relies on a highly skilled and educated workforce, many of whom are graduates of institutions like MUBAS, MUST and Salima Technical College.

“By investing in education, we are not only enhancing the skills of future employees but also contributing to the growth of our company and, in turn, our nation.”

He emphasized that the investment token of Illovo’s gratitude to the people of Malawi, in whose communities it thrives, saying: “It is important for us to give back to the communities in which we operate.

“We believe that the success of a company should be intertwined with the progress of the communities it serves.”

He applauded work that MUBAS’ leadership and staff as invaluable, saying they are “nurturing the minds of Malawian youths and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow”.

He also encouraged MUBAS students who will benefit from this server, “to make the most of this opportunity”, adding that the server “is not just piece of hardware but a tool to help them unlock their potential, achieve their dreams, and contribute to the betterment of our society”.

Illovo Sugar Malawi is proud to support STEM education in Malawi, and we remain committed to making a positive impact on our nation. We believe in the potential of our youth, and we will continue to invest in their future.

“These servers are a symbol of progress, knowledge, and the bright future that awaits our students and our country.”