Is rejection of Treasury Bills in Malawi a strategic discipline or risky tightening?—An economic perspective for policymakers and markets

By Chifipa Mhango, Chief Economist-Don Consultancy Group

In recent weeks, Malawi’s public finances have witnessed a striking development in domestic debt markets; the systematic rejection of Treasury Bills (T-bills) at government auctions. This marks a deliberate departure from historical practice and carries important implications for monetary policy, fiscal sustainability, financial markets, and the credibility of economic leadership.

According to official data sourced from the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), rather than fully accepting bids for T-bills at regular auction, the Government, through the

RBM, has turned down large portions of bids, as follows:

* In the latest auction for the week ending 20 February 2026, out of K245.27 billion in bids, only K113.48 billion was accepted, thus representing a rejection rate of about 46%;

* Earlier auctions saw even more dramatic outcomes, with bids worth K145.58 billion rejected in one weekly event, and zero funds raised because all submitted bids were turned down; and

* Across several auctions since early January 2026, cumulative T-bill bids rejected amount to hundreds of billions of Kwacha, even as bids remained strong from financial institutions.

This trend has not been a technical glitch but an intentional policy signal from fiscal and monetary authorities.

Key factors underpinning this decision

1. Containing High Domestic Debt Servicing Costs: Malawi’s domestic debt remains elevated, accounting for around 65% of total public debt, much of it in short-term instruments whose high yields translate into costly interest payments.

By rejecting high-yield T-bill bids, the government is refusing to borrow at unaffordable interest rates, thereby avoiding locking in expensive obligations that could exacerbate future budgetary pressures.

2. Disciplined Interest Rate Management: This policy lever is being used to push market yields downwards:

* The 91-day T-bill yield has moved lower, providing an anchor for broader interest rates in the economy.

* As yields fall, commercial banks are starting to reduce their reference lending rates, which could gradually lower borrowing costs for businesses and households.

Such a move signals a transition from reactive high-cost borrowing to more sustainable interest rate levels.

3. Encouraging Private Sector Credit Growth: When the government absorbs a disproportionate share of domestic liquidity via high-yield T-bills, private sector credit is crowded out. By tightening its own demand, the government aims to free up liquidity for productive private sector lending, which is essential for growth and employment.

Economic benefits of this policy stance for Malawi

1. Fiscal sustainability and debt management

* Debt servicing costs have been a persistent drain on government revenues, with interest payments consuming large portions of the budget. By reducing high-cost borrowing, Malawi can stabilise its fiscal trajectory and reduce rollover risk.

* Better debt dynamics improve Malawi’s credit-worthiness with investors and donors, which is vital given ongoing pressures on foreign exchange and public finances.

2. Monetary policy effectiveness

* Rejections are a tool in price discovery, conveying that the government will not accept liquidity at any cost. This can reinforce the transmission of monetary policy, especially when the Central Bank’s policy rate is high relative to inflation.

* With inflation still elevated at latest headline level of 24.9%, but trending down from prior peaks, disciplined yield management helps maintain expectations and anchors inflationary pressures.

Evidence of prudent macroeconomic governance

Rejecting bids, even in a high-liquidity environment, suggests confidence in macroeconomic management. Authorities are not borrowing out of desperation — instead, they are strategically calibrating debt to affordable levels and signalling a commitment to fiscal discipline and market confidence.

Such signals are critical at a time when Malawi is navigating forex shortages, inflationary pressures, and structural constraints on growth.

However, there are caveats and considerations. While the recent stance offers clear benefits, there are near-term trade-offs:

* If fiscal tightening is too rapid without complementary growth measures, it may slow economic activity, particularly in sectors reliant on credit.

* Sustained low T-bill allocations could dampen liquidity preferences among banks and pension funds, which traditionally park excess funds in safe government instruments.

Therefore, the strategy must be part of a broader policy mix that includes improved revenue mobilisation, structural reforms, and measures to expand productive investment.

Conclusion

The recent rejection of T-bill bids by the Malawi Government reflects purposeful, disciplined debt management and a shift toward sustainable fiscal and monetary policy frameworks.

Rather than a sign of weakness, this is a strategic choice to temper high borrowing costs, promote private sector credit, and strengthen macroeconomic stability.

For policymakers, investors, and economic analysts alike, the message is clear: Malawi is signalling that it will manage its debts prudently, prioritise fiscal sustainability, and support broader economic growth, even if this means short-term adjustments in financial markets.

* Note

The author, Chifipa Mhango is Chief Economist and Director of Economic Research & Strategy for Don Consultancy Group. He is an expert in fiscal policy, debt management, and monetary economics — with a strong focus on promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth.