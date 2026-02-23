ESCOM calls for regional collaboration as it hosts energy experts from east and southern Africa

ESCOM Board member Welford Sabola making the conference’s opening statement

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is hosting the 2026 Power Institute for East and Southern Africa (PIESA) conference in Lilongwe with a bold call to action for power utilities across the region for collaboration to improve stable power supply.

At the opening of the conference at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) today, ESCOM Board member Welford Sabola, described the summit as “not a mere talk shop, but as a working laboratory to rescue the region’s energy future”.

It is being held under the theme; ‘Transforming Electricity Energy Systems for a Sustainable Future’, and Sabola emphasised that the topic is a direct response to the urgent energy shortfalls hindering the region.

“As ESCOM, we know the enormous duty and responsibility placed on us,” he said. “To achieve the industrialisation pillar of the MW2063 national vision, the availability of reliable and quality power is non-negotiable,” Sabola said.

He unpacked that ESCOM is currently undergoing a radical transformation to move past its historical challenges, aiming to become a regional leader in affordable and inclusive electricity.

Sabola indicated central to this strategy is the adoption of new technologies, including the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) designed to stabilise solar power and the nearing completion of the Mozambique-Malawi interconnector agreement that was signed in 2021 and was commissioned on November 23 at Phombeya in Balaka District.

The summit, which has drawn engineers, researchers, and policy-makers from across east and southern Africa, will transition from the boardroom to technical tours tomorrow scheduled for the BESS project at ESCOM Kanengo Substation.

The delegates will also tour EGENCO’s Nanjoka Solar Plant in Salima Salima Power Plant to appreci Malawi’s progress in BESS where solar integration will be on full display for the regional participants.



Meanwhile, the conference’s first presentation was delivered by Maruthi Mallepalli, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), who share on ‘Innovative Business Models for Scalable Smart Metering AMI implementation in Emerging Markets’.



In his presentation, ESCOM’s acting Director of Distribution and Customer Services, Eng. Gilbert Chodzadza took a people-centric approach into energy, highlighting that building a power network isn’t just about cables buts also people.

He highlighted that community engagement is the heartbeat of sustainable energy, adding that by involving local communities, “we move from simply installing infrastructure to building long-term social acceptance and trust”.

​"When communities are empowered with information, they become partners in protecting the assets that power their own growth," he said while stressing that community engagement is the heartbeat of sustainable energy.

“When communities are empowered with information, they become partners in protecting the assets that power their own growth,” Chodzadza said, further highlighting that effective community engagement means creating a two-way street where community feedback directly shapes how utility companies implement energy solutions.

He shared that this inclusive approach ensures that projects are equitable and that no one is left behind as we modernize the grid: “By using diverse communication channels — from village meetings to digital updates — we ensure transparency at every stage.”

In his presentation entitled; ‘The Role Revenue Protection Should Play in an AMI Strategy’, technical advisor for South Africa Revenue Protection Association (SARPA), Rens Bindeman, highlighted that “safeguarding revenue requires a multifaceted approach, including installing meters in secure locations, implementing robust cybersecurity systems and conducting regular audits”.

“Procurement audits, lifestyle audits and the establishment of fraud reporting mechanisms are recommended measures for preventing fraud and maximizing revenue gains,” he said.

When concluding his opening statement, Director Sabola appraised the delegates that ESCOM is not just hosting a conference, it is hosting a solution: “Let us remember that energy is the heartbeat of development.“