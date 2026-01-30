Health centres to be upgraded into community hospitals to decongest major public facilities

* The initiative is aligned with national health sector policies aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring that citizens access quality health services within a reasonable distance

By Tarcizio Mondwe & Wanangwa Tembo, MANA

When Minister of Health & Sanitation Madalitso Baloyi was officially commissioning a K400 million laboratory for Chileka Health Centre in Blantyre, she indicated that the Government has plans to upgrade this health facility as well as several others into community hospitals as part of efforts to decongest major public hospitals in the country.

Baloyi said the initiative is aligned with national health sector policies aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring that citizens access quality health services within a reasonable distance.

“In line with government health sector policies, we have renovated 27 laboratories across the country. Every citizen must enjoy the right to access health services. The opening of the Chileka Health Centre laboratory is just the beginning.

The laboratory provision has been funded by the Global Fund, whose support has been described as strengthening health infrastructure and service delivery in the country.

This was observed by Deputy Minister of Health & Sanitation Charles Chilambula yesterday when he commissioned a new incinerator at Kasungu District Hospital, a facility expected to improve the safe disposal of medical waste and enhance infection prevention measures.

He commended the Global Fund for its continued assistance to Malawi’s health sector, noting that the support is contributing significantly to improved healthcare delivery through the provision of essential equipment and infrastructure.

While welcoming the incinerator, the Deputy Minister cautioned health authorities against poor medicines management, stressing that the facility should not be used as justification for drug wastage.

“The country cannot afford to have drugs expiring on the shelf when we know we do not have adequate resources. It is concerning that a country with such constraints should be destroying drugs in incinerators,” said Chilambula.

He emphasised the need for proper coordination within the drug supply chain to prevent unnecessary expiries.

This same observation was shared by Blantyre District Council chairperson, Lenzo Chifundo Kalonga in Chileka where he warned health workers against unprofessional conduct and mismanagement of public resources.

Kalonga said cases of drug theft remain high in government hospitals and expressed concern over late reporting for duty by some health workers, citing observations made during visits to facilities such as Mpemba Health Centre.

“Cases of drug theft remain high in government hospitals,” he said. “Furthermore, during visits to other facilities like Mpemba, I noted that some health workers report to work very late.

The Councillor thus urged medical personnel to adhere to professional ethics and safeguard public assets, while also proposing restructure of health facility management committees in the district to strengthen oversight and accountability.

Kalonga further suggested that health centres located in urban areas be handed over to Blantyre City Council to allow the Blantyre District Council to focus on rural health facilities.

“Handing over city facilities to Blantyre City Council would bring greater effectiveness and efficiency while reducing the administrative burden on the District Council,” he said.

In Kasungu, Chilambula also said government is committed to strengthening lower-level health facilities to ease congestion at the district hospital, saying: “Essential equipment and services such as theatres, laboratories and X-ray facilities should not be confined to district hospitals alone.

“These must also be available in health centres so that healthcare is brought closer to the people and pressure on referral facilities is reduced,” he said.

Apart from the incinerator, the Global Fund is financing the construction of an oxygen plant at Kasungu District Hospital.

Senior Chief Kaomba describing the oxygen plant as a timely intervention as he recalled that many lives were lost during the CoVID-19 pandemic due to lack of oxygen, saying the new facility will benefit Kasungu and surrounding districts.

“This plant will not only help Kasungu but also neighbouring districts that may require oxygen,” said the Chief, while Kasungu Municipality Mayor Hastings Nyirongo called on government to ensure adequate staffing levels in health facilities to reduce heavy workloads that could compromise the quality of care.

Member of Parliament for Kasungu Municipality Noel Mkubwi said expanding maternity services in primary health facilities would help decongest the district hospital and reduce long distances travelled by expectant mothers seeking care.—Edited by Maravi Express