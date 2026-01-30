CAF punishes both Senegal and Morocco for unsporting conduct during the AfCON Morocco 2025 final

* Senegal coach Pape Thiaw suspended for 5 official CAF matches and might lead the African champions at the FIFA World Cup 2026

* Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi suspended for 2 official CAF matches, with one matches being suspended for one year from the date of this decision for his unsporting behaviour

* Rejects Morocco’s protest that Senegal violated of Articles 82 and 84 of AfCON Regulations by trying to boycott the penalty award to the hosts with just a minute to full time

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Confédération African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has heavily punished both Senegal and Morocco for unsporting conduct during the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025 final.

Both teams have been slapped with heavy fines with a total of US$815,000 for Senegal and US$415,000 for Morocco.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw has been suspended for five official CAF matches for his unsporting conduct in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity and for bringing the game into disrepute.

This is after he ordered his players to walk off the pitch for the dressing in protest of the last minute soft penalty awarded to the hosts that would have swayed the match in their favour.

There was also speculation that Thiaw might miss leading the African champions at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and it is yet to be established if FIFA might impose further sanctions on the coach for the incident that FIFA president Gianni Infantino witnessed in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, who was captured stealing Senegal goalkeeper’s towel by throwing into into the stands to frustrate Mendy from wiping his face and drying his gloves as it was raining, has been suspended for two official CAF matches, with one these matches being suspended for one year from the date of this decision, for his unsporting behaviour.

Morocco’s player Ismaël Saibari was also for three official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour as well as being fined US$100,000.

The hosts’ ball boys for the final were also captured on camera systematically stealing Mendy’s towel, thus the Morocco Federation has been fined US$200,000, for their inappropriate behaviour. These ball boys and some match stewards also stole Nigeria’s goalkeeper’s towel during their semifinal match.

Morocco Football Fédération has also been fined US$100,000 for the improper conduct of their players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee’s work, in violation of the principles of fair play and integrity, as stated in Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

The hosts were further fined US$15,000 for the use of lasers by its supporters during the final match.

Senegal coach Thiaw was also fined US$100,000 for his actions while his players, Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr have been suspended for two official CAF matches, for their unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

For the conduct of the supporters when they were involved in violence fracas when the players were protesting the referees decision on the penalty awarded to Morocco, the Senegal Fédération has earned a US$300,000 fine for the improper conduct, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity.

A further US$300,000 fine has been imposed on Senegal for the unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. The unsporting conduct of their players and the technical staff also brought the game into disrepute.

Five Senegal players earned one yellow card each and the misconduct attracted a fine of US$15,000.

CAF Disciplinary Board also rejected a protest that was lodged by Morocco regarding alleged violations by Senegal in protesting and boycotting the match, which the hosts cited violated Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the AfCON Morocco 2025 final.