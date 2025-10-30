From national duty to club action as NBM Women’s Premiership wraps up its first round

* The 10-team inaugural top tier Premiership is being led by Silver Strikers Ladies with 24 points and holding a 100% winning streak — five points ahead of runners-up, Ascent Soccer (19pts)

By Duncan Mlanjira

After Malawi Scorchers’ historic achievement of qualifying for their first-ever CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) — beating Angola 2-0 on aggregate — the domestic league players now set their focus on the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership’s final fixtures of the first round.

The 10-team inaugural top tier Premiership is being led by Silver Strikers Ladies with 24 points and holding a 100% winning streak — five points ahead of runners-up, Ascent Soccer (19pts).

The leaders wrap up the first round on Sunday by hosting 8th-placed MK Academy (4pts) at Silver Stadium; kicking off at 14h30 — with Ascent Soccer also playing host to Kukoma Ntopwa (6th/12pts) at Ascent Ground at 14h30.

On 3rd place are MDF Lionesses (14pts), who travel to Blantyre to face 5th-placed Mighty Wanderers Queens (13pts) on Saturday at Mpira Stadium from 10h00.

Wanderers Queens share 13 points with 4th-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who wrap up the first round away from home against Civil Service Women (7th;9pts) — kicking off at 14h30 at Civo Stadium on Saturday.

On Sunday, Topik Academy — who are the the bottom of the table with just one point, face Moyale Sisters at Mzuzu Stadium from 10h00. Moyale are also in the relegation zone on 9th position with 4 points.

The domestic league players that were in the triumphant Scorchers included Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa); Asimenye’s Simwaka & Sabina Thom (both MDF Lionesses); Ireen Khumalo (Silver Ladies); Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa); Bernadetter Mkandawire (Bullets Ladies) in the First XI — alongside foreign-based legion of captain Tabitha Chawinga (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, France); Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier, France); Faith Chimzimu (BK Hacken, Sweden); and Vanessa Chikupila (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

Subs were Ireen Sibande (Silver Ladies); Maureen Kenneth & Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer); Olivia Phikani & Sarah Mulimbika (Ntopwa); Tendai Sani (ZISD); and Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens, Zambia).