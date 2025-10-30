FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil™ 2027 qualification begging for Scorchers to grab at the WAfCON Morocco 2026

* Beyond the race for the continental crown, the WAfCON 2026 carries high stakes — qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil

* The four semi-finalists will claim direct tickets to the global finals, with two additional nations heading to intercontinental play-offs — thus every match, every point and every goal will carry weight

* The Scorchers and Cape Verde are the only rookies joining favourites, hosts Morocco; 10-time champions Nigeria; South Africa; Ghana; Zambia; Senegal; Algeria

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

A new chapter was written in Malawian football history following the Scorchers sealing their first-ever qualification for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) and the team also have an opportunity to achieve another milestone — the qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil™ 2027.

Beyond the race for the continental crown carries high stakes since four teams that will qualify into the semi-finals of the WAfCON 2026 will claim direct ticket to the global finals in Brazil — with two additional nations heading to intercontinental play-offs.

So every match, every point and every goal will carry weight for the Scorchers in the 12-team continental championship, which draws participation favourites, hosts Morocco; 10-times champions Nigeria; last edition’s winners, South Africa; Ghana; Zambia; Senegal; Algeria — alongside Tanzania; Kenya; Burkina Faso and Cape Verde.

Malawi and Cape Verde are the only rookies at the tournament and a fair draw can help coach Lovemore Fazili to plan well to qualify for the semis and if not, at least to be considered for the two additional slots for the intercontinental play-offs.

The football authorities need to plan meticulously for this first-ever appearance to compete and not just participate. Beating Angola 2-0 on aggregate was an exhilarating atmosphere but — after playing out a 0-0 draw away to Luanda — it took up the just eight minutes to get the two that saw off Angola.

And it was from one scorer, Sweden-based Faith Chinzimu. The historic achievement is a testament of Malawi’s ability to produce world-class stars as in the squad, there were six foreign-based players — captain Tabitha Chawinga, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in France; the toast of the yesterday’s match, Faith Chimzimu (BK Hacken, Sweden); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier, France); Vanessa Chikupila (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan), Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe, DRC); and Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens, Zambia).

Tabitha’s sister, Temwa Chawinga, who plays for Kansas City Current in the USA, didn’t make the squad for both legs as she picked an injury a few days before she was scheduled to join the squad in Luanda.

Ahead of the qualifier against Angola, coach Fazili was accorded eight international friendlies by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to thoroughly prepare for the two encounters — but their results offered little confidence.

The first friendly was against Zambia in February in which they lost 0-2 in the first match before winning 3-2 a few days later in the FIFA sanctioned window of friendlies— followed 0-4 on aggregate (0-2 each in two games) against South Africa in April.

Then Morocco invited Malawi for a friendly where they lost 2-4 in June in a match the Scorchers led 2-0 up until the 40th minute from goals by captain Tabitha and Rose Kabzere.

A few days later still in Morocco, they lost 1-3 to Ghana in their 6th international friendly and again, the Scorchers went ahead in the 15th minute through Tendai Sani — while against Lesotho played at Mpira Stadium, Asimenye Simwaka scored 5 goals in two 3-0 victories.

These are lessons that against the experienced WAfCON nations, the girls need to up their game as all those they have played with, Zambia, South Africa, Morocco and Ghana are potential opponents once more at the 12-team Morocco 2026.

CAFonline reports that the hosts Morocco, who were runners-up at the last two editions, will again look to turn fervent home support into silverware that slipped away against South Africa (1–2) in 2022.

The CAF Media indicates that the competition is expected to be fierce with Nigeria still the team to beat as the Super Falcons are targeting an 11th title “to underline their long-standing dominance of the continent” — while Ghana (third at the last edition) go into the tournament with clear ambition to clinch the title.

“Zambia and South Africa, now regulars at the highest level, round out a strong group of favourites in which fine margins will matter. Kenya and Burkina Faso, returning after spells away, will be eager to prove they belong in this select field.

“And around them, several rising teams continue their upward curve as Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania qualified with authority, extending trajectories seen in recent seasons.

“Parity and quality are increasingly evident, turning the tournament into a showcase for an African women’s football landscape in full evolution,” reports CAFOnline.

Can’t agree more and if meticulous planning and preparation are accorded to the Scorchers — just like the strong friendlies ahead of the Angola qualifier — the girls can extend their historical milestone into a major leap into the global women’s football domain.