Customers encouraged to methodically count money they have withdrawn right before bank tellers no matter how much

By Duncan Mlanjira

Even for huge cash withdrawals, customers are being encouraged to methodically count the money they have withdrawn right before bank tellers following alleged growing practice by bank tellers to slip in notes that are low in denomination.

A video clip posted on Facebook has gone viral on several other social media platforms in which he indicates that he withdrew K500,000 but he trusted the bank teller by not counting the cash.

He indicated that he only realised that amongst the K5,000 notes, there were five K2,000 notes that had been slipped in — thus he was shortchanged by K10,000.

After the clip had gone viral, the customer indicated that the bank, which he did not name since it was his fault for not verifying if indeed he had received the whole amount, called him to report to the bank, alleging that they have discovered several other bunches of K500,000 to be contaminated with lower denominations.

Several people testified that they had also been duped by what they suspect is bank tellers’ syndicate to rob off customers, with one saying: “Several times I have discovered shortages or less value money in bundles. They take advantage that we don’t count large amounts of cash.

“Maybe it’s time to count just like they do when we deposit. The problem is that when such practices are reported, no action is taken. In K5,000 note bundles, one may find in a few bundles that one or 2 notes are missing.

“Sadly, strange rule is once you leave the counter, no claim is entertained. Yet, the bundles are certified! The question is, who benefits from certified bundles. Is it that there is an agreement at a certain level to steal from customers?”

Another concerned citizen suggested CCTV can show whether the teller counted using the machine or he/she just picked the already tied bunch and gave it to the customer.

He indicated that the counting machine separates the notes by denomination, but if it was just picked as already counted and tied bunch, a customer query can be argued and won by the bank since the banking halls are posted with alert messages to count you money.

“When you are cashing, bank tellers find it cumbersome to count for you, but you are not allowed to deposit without counting — let’s just start counting and checking when cashing basi.”