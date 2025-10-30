CDH Investment Bank solidifies its partnership with Beit CURE Children’s Hospital

Zondwayo Mafuleka (2nd right) hands over the cheque to Davie Simengwa

* Invests K3 million towards the targeted K310 million annual fund-raising goal towards its mission is to provide free, life-changing surgical and rehabilitative care

* For children with conditions such as clubfoot, knock knees, burn contractures, and other orthopaedic conditions

* CDH Investment Bank’s mantra is to help businesses to grow but for this to be achieved, we need to have a healthy society

By Duncan Mlanjira

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has solidified its partnership with Beit CURE International by investing K3 million towards the children’s hospital’s annual fund-raising goal towards its mission to provide free, life-changing surgical and rehabilitative care for children with conditions such as clubfoot, knock knees, burn contractures, and other orthopaedic conditions.

At the presentation of the cheque on Wednesday at CDHIB head office in Blantyre, Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka said they were proud of the 4-year partnership journey with Beit CURE International having appreciated the “noble work being done by the hospital to cure children’s treatable disabilities”.

“We’ve heard testimonies from parents on how their children’s lives changed since their disabilities were a huge challenge in their livelihoods before undergoing the successful surgeries.

“CDH Investment Bank’s mantra is to help businesses to grow but for this to be achieved, we need to have a healthy society,” said Mafuleka, who pledged that CDHIB will continue to support as long as Beit CURE continues to offer life -changing surgical services to underprivileged children.

He added that it was such a stimulating experience when they heard the testimonies from some of the children and their parents, who benefitted from their investment into Beit CURE’s annual fundraiser.

In his vote of thanks, Beit CURE Children Hospital Director of Programme & Development, Davie Simengwa, said they were immensely grateful that CDHIB continues to positively open its doors whenever they their hear Beit CURE knocking.

“We are very grateful for CDHIB believing in our work for all these four years. This support will help to reach out to as many children as possible, whose parents cannot afford to send them to fee-charging hospitals.

“This investment is paramount as it will help towards the target of supporting 206 children with treatable disabilities. Our annual target is K310 million and so far 33 corporate companies have supported the initiative,” he said.

According to the brochure of the fundraising campaign — under the theme; ‘Healing Journeys: Bridging the Gap to Hope’ — Beit CURE has so far raised over K61.9 million, leaving a balance of K248.1 million still required to ensure that over 206 children receive complete care packages this year.

“The ‘Healing Journeys’ fundraising dinner is a call to action for corporate partners, philanthropists, and leaders to help us close this gap,” says the brochure. “Every Kwacha raised from this dinner will go directly towards bridging the balance — ensuring children not only undergo surgery but also receive transport, food, and rehabilitation support throughout their healing journey.”

Beit CURE emphasises that while the hospital provides surgeries at no cost, children and families still face challenges that prevent access to care such as travel costs since rural-based families cannot afford reliable travel to the hospital.

Proper food and nutrition is also an important part of recovery which families often lack resources to meet the cost, while bed-side guardians extends their economic hardship since they lose income while caring for the hospitalised children — “deepening poverty”.

“Without addressing these barriers, many children remain trapped in disability despite available treatment,” says the brochure prepared by Simengwa, who can be reached out through email: davie.simengwa@cureinternational.org — or phone: +265 883 186 150.

The ‘Healing Journeys’ fundraising dinner is expected to be an exclusive, high-profile event bringing together Malawi’s corporate sector and key leaders — whose highlights include:

* Inspirational stories: Children and families sharing real-life journeys of healing through Beit CURE annual campaign;

* Auction & pledges: Guests sponsoring tangible healing packages such as surgery, a year of transport, or nutrition for families and there will also be high-level engagement and meaningful recognition of sponsors.

Platinum Table is a K10 million aimed to support 7 children, whose benefits include stage front branding materials and recognition (10 people to participate from corporate).

Gold Table is at K5 million to support 3 children, whose benefits include branding materials in the hall (8 people to participate from corporate).

Silver Table at K3 million to support 2 children, whose benefits include branding materials (6 people to participate from corporate) while Bronze Table is at K1.5 million to support one child (4 participants).

Each child’s complete treatment journey costs K1.5 million catering for surgery, medication, food, transport, and rehabilitation.

“Supporting the dinner means directly transforming lives,” says Beit CURE in its call to action. “The ‘Healing Journeys: Bridging the Gap to Hope’ dinner is not just a night of fundraising — it is an investment in Malawi’s future.

“With your support, we can ensure that no child is denied healing because of poverty, distance, or lack of food. We invite organisations to partner with us by sponsoring the dinner, pledging a table, or making a direct contribution.

“Together, we can meet the remaining balance of K248.1 million and restore hope, dignity, and futures to children in need.”