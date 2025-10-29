New Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman pledges to uphold constitution and serve people better

* Nominated by Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), got 134 votes, while Peter Dimba of the Malawi Congress Party got 85 votes of the 221 votes

By Patience Longwe, MANA

Parliament elected Chigumula-BCA Banana legislator Sameer Suleiman as the new its Speaker on the National Assembly, marking a new era of leadership, accountability, and representation.

In his remarks Suleman expressed humility and honour to lead the august House, pledging to uphold the constitution and defend the rights of all Malawians.

“I stand before you humbled and honoured to have been elected as Speaker and I pledge to uphold the constitution and ensure that this house remains a symbol of democracy and accountability,” he said.

Suleman assured the nation that Parliament would remain a House of the people, where citizen’s voices are heard and concerns addressed.

He emphasised the importance of integrity, transparency and accountability in the house: “We will ensure that Parliament remains a platform for public participation where citizens can engage with their elected representatives and hold us accountable of our actions.”

He, therefore, urged Members of Parliament to work together in spirit of unity, tolerance and respect putting aside their differences to serve the people of Malawi.

He invited all stakeholders, including civil society, the media, and the general public to partner with Parliament in building a better Malawi.

Suleman, nominated by Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), got 134 votes, while Peter Dimba of the Malawi Congress Party got 85 votes of the 221 votes.

Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba, who presided over the proceedings, officially declared Suleman the winner amid applause from the government side.