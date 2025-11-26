Free entry for Bingu National Stadium standard ticket terraces for 3-Nations Tourney

* VIP at K10,000 and K150,000 for Corporate Box, as Scorchers prepare to open their campaign against Zimbabwe on Friday from 17h00

* The Scorchers are preparing for their maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) first-ever appearance to be held in Morocco in March 2026

By Duncan Mlanjira

For the Scorchers to enjoy maximum moral support in FAM’s 3-Nations Tournament at Bingu National Stadium, standard ticket entry is free for fans — except for the terraces for VIP at K10,000 and K150,000 for Corporate Box.

The Scorchers will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on Friday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe from 17h00 followed by their second and final match against Zambia on Sunday from 15h00 while Zambia and Zimbabwe will square against each other on Tuesday also from 15h00.

Meanwhile, one of the country’s top-notch sports shop, Into Sports, have invested 12 match balls worth MK7.2 million for the 3- Nations Tournament — “a recognition of the Scorchers’ achievements and a motivation for the team to push even further,” as FAM Media quoted Into Sports Blantyre branch manager, Evie Romarin.

“The match balls donation is just appreciation and recognition for the Scorchers’ hard work and their qualification for the WAfCON) in Morocco next year. It is also motivation for them to perform at their highest level,” Romarin said.

Receiving the match balls was FAM marketing & broadcasting manager, Mayamiko Kafwamba, who expressed gratitude for the support, describing it as both timely and impactful: “The donation will go a long way in as far as preparing for the tournament is concerned.”

Head coach Lovemore Fazili, who is preparing the Scorchers for their maiden WAfCON appearance, retained 24 of the 25 players who featured and beat Angola 2-0 in the two-legged WAfCON qualifiers.

Fazili made just one change being the inclusion of Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Thoko Mwase, who replaces Yamikani Kaonga of MDF Lionesses after she was ruled out through injury.

The full squad has:

* Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Thoko Mwase (Nyasa Bullets), Ireen Sibande (Silver Strikers Ladies);

* Defenders: Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe/DRC), Benadetta Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika & Olivia Phikani (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer), Doreen Dickson (MDF Lionesses) (Kukoma Mtopwa Queens);

Midfielders: Rose Kabzere (Montpellier/France), Vannessa Chikupira (FC BIIK-Kazygurt/Kazakhstan), Faith Chimzimu (BK Hacken/Sweden), Letticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Tendai Sani (ZISD), Lyna James (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Funny Magombo & Sarah Mulimbika (Kukoma Mtopwa Queens), Funny Moyo (Mighty Wanderers Queens);

Forwards: Tabitha Chawinga (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin/France) Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe, DRC); Asimenye Simwaka & Catherine Kachala (MDF Lionesses), Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens/Zambia).

Ahead of the all-important qualifying matches against Angola, FAM also accorded the Scorchers eight FIFA-Window friendlies against Zambia, South Africa, Morocco, Ghana and Lesotho.

FAM needs to empower the Scorchers more in order to compete not just participate at their first appearance at the finals in March — which has much at stake since the new chapter that was written in Malawian football history has an opportunity for the team to achieve another milestone — the qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil™ 2027.

Beyond the race for the continental crown carries high stakes since four teams that will qualify into the semi-finals of the WAfCON 2026 will claim direct ticket to the global finals in Brazil — with two additional nations heading to intercontinental play-offs.

So every match, every point and every goal will carry weight for the Scorchers in the 12-team continental championship, which draws participation favourites, hosts Morocco; 10-times champions Nigeria; last edition’s winners, South Africa; Ghana; Zambia; Senegal; Algeria — alongside Tanzania; Kenya; Burkina Faso and Cape Verde.

Malawi and Cape Verde are the only rookies at the tournament and a fair draw can help coach Lovemore Fazili to plan well to qualify for the semis and if not, at least to be considered for the two additional slots for the intercontinental play-offs.