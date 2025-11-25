Six NBS Bank NDL sides survive Round 2 of Castel Challenge Cup 2025 Regional Qualifiers

* Leaders Red Lions alongside Ntaja United from the Eastern Region; Ndirande Stars (Southern Region), Namitete Zitha (Central Region); and Chilumba Barracks & Chintheche United (Northern Region)

By Duncan Mlanjira

Six of the 10 NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) clubs, who survived from the first round of the Regional Qualifiers of the Castel Challenge Cup 2025, have made it to the Round of 32, joining the 16 seeded TNM Super League sides.

The teams are NDL leaders, Red Lions, alongside Ntaja United from the Eastern Region; Ndirande Stars (Southern Region), Namitete Zitha (Central Region); and Chilumba Barracks & Chintheche United (Northern Region).

Red Lions saw off Prison United 2-1 in their Zomba derby; Ntaja United beat Nsamba Estate 2-1 while an all-NDL encounter between Ndirande Stars and FOMO FC ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time before Ndirande winning 7-6 after a closely fought post-match penalties.

Namitete Zitha is also the only NDL side to represent their Region by beating Nzamani FC 1-0 followed by a 2-3 defeat suffered by Mitundu Baptist against Airborne Rangers and Mchinji Villa losing 3-5 in penalty shootout after playing out to a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Chilumba Barracks beat Baula Celtic FC 3-1 while Chintheche United saw off Chibavi Real Stars 1-0 and are joined as Northern Region representatives by Homesweepers after beating Chiponde 2-1 along with Lufita United who ousted Raiply FC 2-3.

To reach this far, Lufita United beat NDL Jenda 4-3 in post-match penalties shootout after playing out a 0-0 draw in regulation time, while Chibavi Real Stars ousted another NDL side Baka City 2-0.

Other Central Region reps are Extreme FC, who beat Mponela FC 4-1 while in the South, Nsanje United beat Chitera FC 4-1 in penalties having drawn 0-0 in 90 minutes (South) with Bereu Giants ousting Thunga 2-1.

These 16 teams join defending champions Mighty Wanderers alongside other TNM Super League sides — FCB Nyasa Big Bullets; Silver Strikers; Civil Service United; Karonga United; Ekhaya FC; Blue Eagles; Kamuzu Barracks; Chitipa United; Creck Sporting Club; Moyale FC; Goshen City Dedza Dynamos; Mighty Tigers; MAFCO FC; Mzuzu City Hammers and the now confirmed relegated side, Songwe United.