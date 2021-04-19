Former Liberia President Sirleaf calls for transformative change in gender economic inclusion for African women

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

* Women are not satisfied with the micro loans that they currently receive

* As it has not pushed them to new horizons

* We want to see transformative amounts of money in the hands of women, who are trained to manage the money

By Lily Kampani, MANA

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has challenged the Malawi Government to create an economic and social environment that prioritizes women initiatives to grow in wealth, power and authority.

Sirleaf made the remarks via virtual correspondence on Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of the gender responsive procurement financial inclusion initiative and a K10 billion women’s fund that will be followed by a business women summit.

Sirleaf pointed out that women are not satisfied with the micro loans that they currently receive as it has not pushed them to new horizons.

“The women’s fund wants to set a new pace, we want to run because we have learned how to walk and have walked for too long,” she said.

“We want to see transformative amounts of money in the hands of women, who are trained to manage the money.”

Sirleaf urged leaders to have faith in the abilities of women to make a difference which is evident from the experience and performance displayed over the years.

President Lazarus Chakwera promised to create a level playing field for business women by tackling and addressing issues that impact their progress.

“I challenge you as business women to disabuse yourself of the obsession to succeed alone, because whether in business or life, no one ever succeeds alone,” Chakwera said.

The President added that he will not tolerate the politicizing of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) that hinders women’s progress.

“I will ensure that the best business ideas are supported based on merit and not on political affiliation because NEEF was created as a bridge not a barrier.”

Minister of Gender, Community, Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati said her Ministry has put in place strategic and policy measures to ensure that women actively participate in economic development in the country.