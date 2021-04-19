As the nation awaits state funeral service for late Malewezi, tributes keep pouring for the former Vice-President

* Dr. Malewezi was one of the pioneers who fought for the democracy we enjoy today—Lazarus Chakwera



* The Lord gave us a deep sanctuary of great and honourable virtues too numerous to catalogue—Saulos Chilima

* The late Malewezi was one-of-a-kind leader whose humility was unmatched by any other politician—Kondwani Nankhumwa

* One thing this giant of a man had was his innimitable ability of remembering his past students—Francis Liuma

* People will always remember him for his integrity and commitment to the development of our nation—Peter Mutharika

* The legend of Justin Malewezi (RIP); ‘Greatness Wrapped in Simplicity —Kayakangu Malange

By Duncan Mlanjira

“We are having lunch in Likuni at his residence with his son Q,” writes Kayakangu Malange on Facebook. “He starts a story while looking at me, ‘Mwana wabwana anga iwe (your father is my boss)’.

“I am like, no sir, you are the former Vice-President and SPC. I cannot accept what you just said. That will be dishonor and disrespect to you.

“He says, ‘let tell you what I mean. Your father was my longtime boss from 70’s and early 80’s before he retired. He was Secretay to the Treasury, Permanent Secretary for several ministries then for sometime before I even rose in ranks’.”

Kayakangu then reveals one very humbling story that late Malewezi told him in which he said not many people know about his vocational school background, saying he was ‘a builder’.

He continued to tell Kayakangu that when was fired as SPC in early 90’s, he relocated to his Likuni home in Lilongwe and as time went by, he needed to keep himself busy.

The Ministry of Works was training people in house setting, brick laying and other vocational training at nearby Saint Johns. He revealed that he walked into a training room but when the PS who was part of resource to train the attendants saw him, he had exclaimed in shock.

The nervous PS is reported to have said: “Bwana! No! No! No! You can’t attend these trainings. You are the one who should be here to open the training and facilitate.”

But Malewezi explained that he needed the training to revive his skills in house setting, bricklaying and roofing.

He continued to tell Kayakangu that from Ntchisi, he found himself in Zambia where he was attending a vocational as well as academic secondary school and after finishing secondary school he kept on upgrading until he joined the Civil Service up to being appointed SPC.

“He encouraged me, saying as a business man I understand the tough route you have taken in entrepreneurship,” Kayakangu says. “He had said if I needed more produce to buy, I should let him know as he had cooperatives in Ntchisi that need markets.

“Lunch was done and we were excused. He had to attend to Elders from Chewa Heritage from Zambia.

“Like I shared in 2018, I believe Malawi would have been a different place if we could have employed him in Plot Number 1!”

Journalist Cliff Kawanga wrote: “In 2013, I was leading a group of journalists who visited a health centre in Nambuma. As we were about to travel back to Lilongwe, a man in his 30s appeared with a boy who was about 14 years old: ‘Ndamva ndinu atolankhani, ndithandizeni ndasowa pogwila. Mwanayu amubwenza ku sukulu koma ndi wa nzeru zedi”.

“I asked for a pen and pad from a colleague to write down the details. A week later the story was published in The Sunday Times: ‘Too Bright to be Uneducated’ was the headline.

The first to react was former Vice-President Justin Malewezi. Through his son Qaba Niso he wanted to know if there was something he could have done to help. That was him — and many others helped too.

“In 2016, the boy scored 7 points and a year later he joined the College of Medicine. Someday I shared the good news and Dr Malewezi promised to meet this boy.

“I am looking forward to the day this boy will become a doctor. We will visit Nambuma again and complete the story. And of course, we will someday visit Dr Malewezi’s resting place to pay homage to this selfless man.

“Today, I will just write few words — Rest in Peace Dr Malewezi,” Kawanga writes.

Francis Liuma writes: “He was instrumental in inculcating interest in biology in my formative years in form 1 in 1967 at Likuni Boys Secondary School. I always recall also his rendition of ‘The answer my friend is blowing in the wind’ on an acoustic guitar.

“One thing this giant of a man had was his innimitable ability of remembering his past students as exemplified when I last encountered him in 2019 in Chikwawa.”

In his message of condolence, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said the history of multiparty democracy in Malawi can never be written without mentioning Malewezi’s name

“He was one of the few brave and patriotic Malawians who gallantly fought against the tyrannical one-party system of government, which culminated in the famous 1993 national referendum that changed the political direction of the country.

“He went on to serve as the first State Vice-President for two terms under multiparty democracy. This is a record that shall never be erased from the history of this country.

“The late Malewezi was one-of-a-kind leader whose humility was unmatched by any other politician. Through his selfless contribution to the nation as a secondary school teacher, civil servant, politician and HIV/Aids activist, he taught Malawians moral values of patriotism and hard work.

“Indeed, this is a very difficult time for the family and the nation. However, it is written in the Holy Bible, Psalms 34 chapter 18, ‘The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit’. May His Soul Rest In Peace.”

Former President, Arthur Peter Mutharika said “people will always remember Malewezi “for his integrity and commitment to the development of our nation”.

He said there are many leaders in the Democratic Progressive Party who learnt the art of government from the former Vice-President.