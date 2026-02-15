FAM committed to ensure Young Scorchers receive thorough preparations against two-time FIFA U20 World Cup silver medallists Nigeria

* In the final round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 qualifiers scheduled between May 1-10

* The girls have shown character and growth by overcoming Central African Republic, South Sudan and Guinea-Bissau

* Four winners will qualify in matches between Nigeria v Malawi; Ghana v Uganda; Cameroon v Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire v Benin

By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya is over the moon following Malawi U20 national team’s qualification to the final round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 qualifiers against Nigeria scheduled between May 1-10 — saying they are committed to ensure Young Scorchers receive thorough preparations.

“The journey continues, and we are ready for the challenge ahead,” he wrote on his Facebook account after visiting the Young Scorchers camp after the match to motivate and encourage the girls for the task ahead against Nigeria, who are two-time FIFA U20 World Cup silver medallists.

“We will continue transforming the game and leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of excellence. This progress aligns with our Strategic Plan to become a force to reckon with in Africa.

“The girls have shown character and growth by overcoming Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau, and we remain firmly on course under our Transformation Agenda.”

The Young Scorchers do indeed need the pledged thorough and proper preparations against the Falconets of Nigeria, who defeated Senegal 2-1 in what Nigeria’s media house, Pulse Sports described as “a hard-fought” to secure a 3-1 aggregate following their 1-0 first leg triumph.

Four winners will qualify in matches between Nigeria v Malawi; Ghana v Uganda; Cameroon v Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire v Benin.

Ghana’s Black Princesses advanced with a 1-0 win over South Africa in Nelspruit, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory and in a dramatic encounter in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania overcame a first-leg deficit against Kenya, winning 1-0 to level the aggregate score before triumphing 3-1 on penalties.

Uganda booked their clash against Ghana by defeating Zambia 1-0 on the road, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Cameroonprogressed 5-1 on aggregate despite a narrow second-leg loss to Botswana while Benindominated Egypt with a 4-0 second-leg victory.

The Young Scorchers are thus set to make history to qualify for their first-ever global championship. Following their 1-1 away draw, they just needed a win of any margin to progress but began on a difficult note when Ramarana Bali took Guinea Bissau into the lead in the 2nd minute.

However, the Young Scorchers responded swiftly when Alinafe Milanzi equalised four minutes later and went for the half time break level at 1–1 after a balanced first half and on their return to the field, they delivered a dominant second half performance to seal the qualification in style.

The Young Scorchers returned with renewed purpose after the interval as Victoria Mkwala put Malawi ahead in the 53rd minute to spark the turnaround before substitute Fatima Lali stealing the spotlight by scoring twice after coming on for Anna Baziliyo.



She extended the lead in the 71st minute before sealing the victory deep into stoppage time. Mayamiko Mkandawire also found the net in the 83rd minute to cap an impressive second half display.





In a post match interview, head coach Maggie Chombo attributed the transformation to a half time pep talk: “In the first half the girls were afraid, but I told them to play our usual game. It was an improved performance in the second half,” she is quoted as saying by FAM Media.

Coach Chombo described the win as a significant morale booster ahead of the decisive final round and asked that they need to keep the girls active before facing Nigeria.—Additional reporting and pictures by FAM Media & CAFonline

