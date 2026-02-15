Only 3 vehicles to be allowed access to Queens Hospital’s mortuary premises to ease congestions

The mortuary at Queens

* Number of mourners per family restricted to 20 to observe hospital sanitation and security

* The hospital also prohibits holding of full funeral services and singing of religious hymns

* While advising religious leaders to stick to just offering prayers before leaving the mortuary premises

By Duncan Mlanjira

Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre has issued fresh instructions on visits to its mortuary by restricting just three vehicles to be allowed access to the premises in order to ease traffic congestions.

In a public statement, the referral hospital’s management indicates that the mortuary premises are being congested with too many vehicles accompanying beareved families and thus blocking ambulances and other important hospital vehicles from accessing “critical functional areas”.

Thus effective from today, February 15, 2026, only three vehicles coming to collect their deceased relatives shall be allowed inside the premises after being issued with one gate pass each.

The hospital management further asks the vehicle owners to keep the gate passes safe as they have to be returned upon exiting and if lost, they shall be required to be paid for to facilitate their replacement.

The hospital also prohibits holding of full funeral services and singing of religious hymns while advising religious leaders to stick to just offering prayers before leaving the mortuary premises.

“Those requiring full services are advised to use private mortuaries,” says the statement. “The number of mourners per family should not exceed 20 as this has implications on hospital sanitation and security.”

Further instructions include that bereaved families will be required to book a Body Collection Slot with the mortuary officer on duty and to stick to the allocated time, adding that the morgue opens at 08h00 and closes at 16h00 every day.

While regretting the inconvenience this change may cause, the hospital’s management emphasises that “the intention is to serve the community better”.

