Telangana Information Minister Azharuddin assures government support for Urdu journalists at TUWJF’s Award ceremony

Minister for Minorities and Public Enterprises M Azharuddin addressing the participating journalists at TUWJF Awards Ceremony in Hyderabad, India.

* Senior media personalities Aziz Ahmed, Umar Draz Khan and Maskeen Ahmed were also felicitated for their contributions to Urdu journalism

* TUWJF president M A Majid deplored the pathetic conditions of the Urdu media journalists, who do not have proper housing facilities and get meagre salaries

By Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui,

The Telangana Urdu Working Journalists’ Federation (TUWJF) in the Southern Indian city of Hyderabad, celebrated its 10-year foundation day and awarded several Urdu journalists for their invaluable contributions in the field of journalism.

At the glittering awards ceremony held at the weekend at the Telangana State Media Academy auditorium, Etemaad Daily’s editor, Naveed Bilal along with Hafiz M. Qayyum, Imtiaz Khan, Afzal Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Abdul Hadi Siddiqui, and Ayesha Batool were honoured with citations, shawls, mementoes, and cash awards each.

Senior media personalities Aziz Ahmed, Umar Draz Khan and Maskeen Ahmed were also felicitated for their contributions to Urdu journalism.

Minister for Information P Srinivas Reddy and Minister M Azharuddin played hide and seek and made it conditional for each other that they would attend only if the other minister turns up first.

The TUWJF president M A Majid lambasted at this attitude of the ministers in his speech, pointing out that the earlier BRS Government and now the Congress government were not giving its due to Urdu, the second official language of the Telangana State.

He deplored the pathetic conditions of the Urdu media journalists, who do not have proper housing facilities and get meagre salaries and asked the state government to solve the housing problem.

Just before the arrival of Minister Azharuddin, Faheem Qureshi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s confidante and TMREIS chief, left the venue citing prior engagements.

In the presence of Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Government Adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, TUWJF chief M A Majid disclosed the problems faced by Urdu speaking community and Urdu journalists.

Majid lampooned the Telangana State Urdu Academy for issuing cheques to Urdu’s eminent personalities, which bounced.

The Assistant Director of Urdu Academy Krishna, who was present on the dais was laughing instead of feeling ashamed.

Government Adviser Shabbir asked the citizens and journalists to submit written representations to the concerned officials instead of limiting their grievances to public statements.

He hinted that the government could take action against officials who fail to respond to legitimate complaints.

He welcomed the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral exercise and appreciated the Telangana State Government’s decision to issue permanent residence certificates to eligible ration card holders.

The government adviser urged families not to change a bride’s name in the Nikahnama (marriage booklet) if it differs from her Aadhaar card or educational certificates as such discrepancies often create legal and administrative complications.

Veteran journalist Maskeen Ahmed urged the government to introduce Urdu signboards not only in government offices but also on all state run buses.

The TUWJF vice-president Jilani exhorted that Urdu belongs to all communities and acknowledged the significant contribution of non-Muslims to the language’s development.

The Minister for Minorities & Public Enterprises M Azharuddin assured to see that the cheque bounce instances of the Urdu Academy were not repeated.

He promised to take the problems of the Urdu language and the Urdu journalists along with government adviser Shabbir and make a representation to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Both the leaders assured positive action.

Azharuddin sought cooperation and urged for constructive criticism from the journalists. The Urdu Academy chairman Taher bin Hamddan chickened out and did not attend the ceremony so as to avoid questions on why Urdu Academy land was given on lease without issuing tenders and not following the due progress.

A large number of editors, senior journalists, writers, and media professionals from Hyderabad and various districts attended the award ceremony.

* Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is Consulting Editor for Foreign, Diplomatic & Political Affairs for Maravi Express, Republic of Malawi, Africa