Ecobank Malawi appoints music artist Driemo as Ecobank Day Ambassador for 2023

By Duncan Mlanjira

Under the theme ‘Transforming Africa Through Education-Excel Through Digital Skills’, Ecobank Malawi has appointed popular music artist Driemo as the Ecobank Day Ambassador for the year 2023.

A statement from Ecobank Head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Communication, Tidzi Chalamba the appointment aligns perfectly with their theme and underscores the bank’s dedication to promoting education and digital skill development in Malawi.

As the Ecobank Day Ambassador, Driemo is expected to play a pivotal role in inspiring and mobilizing individuals and drive awareness of key messages aimed at promoting digital skills through various initiatives.

This includes a digital literacy session that will take place on Ecobank Day scheduled to take place at a school yet to be disclosed on October 21.

Chalamba said: “Ecobank Day is our flagship and a significant corporate social investment (CSI) initiative as it allows us to highlight our commitment to education and digital skills as catalysts for transforming Malawi and Africa at large .

“This year’s theme underscores the pivotal role of these skills in shaping the future our great nation and continent.”

Chalamba further said Driemo, the 24-year-old accomplished young artist and song writer, who has recently graduated with a Degree in Public Health — and promotes his talent through digital platforms — has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to education and digital literacy, making him a natural choice to represent Ecobank Day this year.

“His passion for these causes perfectly mirrors the bank’s mission to equip Malawi’s youth with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the digital age,” Chalamba said.

On his part Driemo said: “ I am very excited about this partnership with Ecobank, where I will champion a cause that will have a great impact on the youth.

“Education and digital skills are very important in every career and talent. As in my case I took a break on music to focus on my studies because I value the importance of education.

“I, therefore call on all youths to take education seriously and as per the Ecobank day theme, let’s all join hands to transform Malawi through education and excel with digital skills.”

According to Chalamba, Ecobank Day is their flagship annual CSI event that focuses on giving bank to its local communities.

Last year the bank partnered with Mikozi Network and Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) in driving financial inclusion and empowerment towards persons with disabilities.

The bank gave out start-up-business kits to over 70 persons with disabilities worth K15 million.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated,the parent company of the Ecobank Group, which is the leading independent pan-African banking group.

The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries.

The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.