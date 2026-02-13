DRTSS gives traffic offenders up to March 12 to clear their outstanding offence tickets

* A significant number of motorists and transport operators have outstanding traffic offence tickets that have remained unsettled for over three years

* Going forward, any motorist issued with a traffic offence ticket will be required to settle the fine within 21 days as provided for under the Road Traffic Act

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services (DRTSS) has giving motorists and transport operators up to March 12, 2026 to clear their outstanding offence tickets to avoid being blocked from transacting on the DRTSS system.

In a press release published on DRTSS official Facebook account indicates that a significant number of motorists and transport operators have outstanding traffic offence tickets that have remained unsettled for a period exceeding three years —that include offences committed by drivers, overloading fines issued at weighbridges and other violations.

The DRTSS reiterates that in accordance with Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act, “any traffic offence must be settled or redress sought from a court of law within 21 days from the date the notification is issued to the driver, vehicle owner, or any person in charge of the vehicle at the time the offence was committed”.

“However, DRTSS has observed non-compliance with this legal requirement, with some motorists failing to settle their fines and, in certain cases, continuing to transact on the systems despite having outstanding tickets.”

The DRTSS thus warns that after the March 12 deadline, individuals or vehicles with outstanding tickets will be blocked from transacting on the DRTSS system — consequently unable to access services such as change of ownership, issuance or renewal of certificate of fitness (COF) and permits.

“Going forward, any motorist issued with a traffic offence ticket will be required to settle the fine within 21 days as provided for under the Road Traffic Act,” emphasises the DRTSS while also advising all road users to comply with traffic laws and regulations “at all times in order to promote road safety and avoid penalties”.