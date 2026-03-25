Dedza Dynamos drawn with Mighty Wanderers in Premier Bet Sapitwa 4 Season 4 as Red Lions meet Ekhaya FC

* For the matches at the traditional venue, Mulanje Park, whose entry charge is K2,000 each on both Matchdays Saturday and Sunday, March 28-28, 2026

* And to be covered live on MBC TV, MBC TV 2 On-the-Go, MBC Radio 2 FM and MBC Digital

By Duncan Mlanjira

The draw for the Premier Bet-sponsored Sapitwa 4 Season 4 pre-season tournament has been concluded this evening in which Castel Challenge Cup 2025 silver medalists, Dedza Dynamos will play as the host team against TNM Super League 2025 champions, Mighty Wanderers at Mulanje Park on Saturday to kick off at 15h00.

In the pre-season’s other match, to kick off at 12h30, inaugural NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) champions, Red Lions are the host team to face TNM Super League 2025 7th-placed, Ekhaya FC.

The draw was conducted live on MBC TV 2 On-the-Go, the official broadcaster of the four-team pre-season matches — also to be covered live at the traditional venue, Mulanje Park on MBC TV, MBC Radio 2 FM and MBC Digital on both day Saturday and Sunday, March 28-28, 2026.

The second match will definitely be an intriguing encounter since Dedza Dynamos, who escaped relegation from the TNM Super League 2025 on the last Matchday, finishing on 12th position of the 16-member league, will be expected to replicate their excellent performance in the Castel Challenge Cup 2025.

The Dynamos, who lost 1-2 in the final to Nyasa Big Bullets on February 21, 2026 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, first beat from Super League side, Creck Sporting 3-1 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Ekhaya FC 2-0 in the quarterfinals at Mpira Stadium — and Blue Eagles through postmatch penalties after playing out to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

And in the final against the Bullets, they were down by two goals but they kept on fighting to the end where they were rewarded with a stoppage time consolation goal — thus the Nomads will have to be very wary of Dedza despite that they struggled a bit in the Super League.

The opening match will also be equally fascinating as it involves Red Lions, who are back in the elite league they got demoted from in 2023 and the team that denied them the chance to return in the 2024 season was Ekhaya FC.

They fought neck to neck in the race for the then second tier Southern Region Football League right to the final lap and this presents the military side’s opportunity to exact some revenge.

At the same time, should both Dedza Dynamos and Ekhaya beat their opponents, the final match of the pre-season on Sunday will also be of great interest as it will be Ekhaya’s chance to get their revenge after Dedza ousted them in the Castel Challenge Cup.

For each of the four games, GM Plastics Industry Ltd has sponsored the Man of Match at K100,000 while the title sponsor pumped in K9.5 million, amplifying that the Sapitwa 4 tourney is becoming bigger and better.

Sapitwa 4 was mooted by Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Executive Member, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, to support the country’s elite football clubs a platform where they can prepare well before the forthcoming season, whose 2026/2027 is set to officially commence on April 18, 2026 with the Charity Shield.

Wanderers are participating in the pre-season tournament for the first time, while their archrivals Nyasa Big Bullets spiced 2025 edition, which they won at the expense of Ekhaya FC, Mighty Tigers and Lilongwe-based Creck Sporting Club.

Dedza Dynamos participated in its inaugural event in 2023 along with Bangwe All Stars, Mighty Tigers and Red Lions and in 2024, the four teams involved were Mulanje Park’s host team, FOMO FC; Mighty Tigers; Dedza Dynamos; and Bangwe All Stars, who emerged the winners.

The host team, FOMO FC participated after being promoted into the TNM Super League 2024, from which they were demoted alongside with Bangwe All Stars while Mighty Tigers are in the tournament having been demoted from the TNM Super League 2025.

The Sapitwa 4, while providing a chance to football supporters in Mulanje and visiting enthusiasts to enjoy the Beautiful Game, it at the same time promotes Mulanje District as a hot tourism destination — and while the matches will be covered live by MBC, fans will be expected to pay K2,000 each on each Matchday.

The four teams will be warming up for the flagship top-tier league, the FDH Bank Premiership, which will kick off on April 25, 2026, while Wanderers will also tune-up for the Charity Shield 2026.