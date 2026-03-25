Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango implores on Malawians to mobilise themselves in fight against corruption to protect President Mutharika’s inauguration message against the vice

Chifipa Mhango, the revered chief economist

* Malawi’s case of cartel type of corruption has reached a level of genocide against its people that trusted democracy as a tool to prosperity and inclusion in 1992

* The message of his Excellency the President Arthur Peter Mutharika on his inauguration should be protected for generations to come

* This is a fight that deserves a nation and electorate support, across political affiliation, for we only have one country

By Duncan Mlanjira

Chifipa Mhango, the Chief Economist for Don Consultancy Group (DCG), who passionately advocates for sound public governance systems, indicates that he is appalled at the level of corruption taking place in the beloved Mother Malawi — and thus implores for all “those that love the country and her development progress to mobilise regardless of political affiliation in order to fight against the vice”.

He maintains that there is need to defend President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who emphasised in his inauguration message — and keeps reiterating — that he will fight corruption and that “anyone in Government, be it at Cabinet level or below, who is not aligned to his legacy is also lighting Malawians interest”.

“Every one holding a position of public interest must now, speak out and act against corruption in Malawi,” stresses Mhango. “Malawi corruption has reached genocide levels and we can no longer stand watching the nation decline against the majority.”

He describes the country’s rate of corruption as a cartel that “has reached a level of genocide against its people that trusted democracy as a tool to prosperity and inclusion in 1992”.

“The message of his Excellency Peter Mutharika on his inauguration should be protected for generations to come. This is a fight that deserves a nation and electorate support, across political affiliation, for we only have one country.

“This is not activism of any form but rather reality with generational costs. This is not a portfolio responsibility, but a Cabinet responsibility.

“This is not a high office aspiration responsibility but rather a Malawian responsibility. This is not a law responsibility but rather a moral campus responsibility.

“This is not a family responsibility but rather a nation responsibility. This is not a Christian or Moslem responsibility but rather the truth responsibility.

“This is not a tribal or regional responsibility but rather the time to act responsibly for the generations to come.

“The time to hide, act under the political umbrellas is gone. His Excellency Peter Mutharika’s message during his inauguration departed the entire nation of Malawi against acting against Malawians and openly endorsed that Malawians will use for generations to come as a point of reference in leadership.

“We have to state it openly today that Malawians are tired of corruption and thieves regardless of which political camp you belong. It does not matter how intelligent you may look amongst fools, corruption and enablers have no skin colour, tribe, region or political camp.”

Mhango gave an example of a case taking place in his host country, South Africa, saying everyone one of the 16 officials exposed in the Parliament adhoc committee inquiry around South African Police corruption and on-going Madlanga commission, were arrested yesterday, March 24 and appeared in court today.

“When evidence is clear, the arm of law should not wait for reports,” says the specialist in macroeconomic analysis, public policy, and governance across emerging markets, particularly in Africa.

“In concept of risk management there is what is defined as three lines of defence. In this, compliance is a key element across all lines.

“In every set up, be it government or corporate entity, the legal department is the custodian of compliance. Compliance in its simple terms implies following the law and regulatory process. In banks, globally, compliance is now a key element and a moving target towards protection of shareholders.

“Civil servants pension is a key asset of Government and a trust agreement with the nation, for any element of non-compliance can have massive implications on families that invested interest, and in the case of pension fund, dire generational burdens.

“No matter who is a partner, the custodian and gatekeeper of protecting the pension funds of the civil servants then becomes the legal arm of Government, and this case those holding the role of Attorney General.

“On this one, this is not a technical matter but rather a responsibility and accountability matter to protect the interest of civil servants.

“The legal arm of government should be alert at all times, regardless of an event for the duty of government is to protect its citizens — hence a government is elected in a democratic state.

“I have not mentioned the country nor the Attorney General involved, but accountability lies in job description. It’s a case law matter for debate, and even though I may not be a lawyer but in an investment company internationally, as an economist, and as a well experienced banker in profession, compliance is non-negotiable.

“It’s a corporate governance priority. A handover process from one government to another, of persons holding key posts, should not be ignored, because that is when outstanding matters are discussed.

“Government does not change, but through elections, only political leadership changes immediately. A road construction approved by a previous government’s budget has to be completed, even if that road leads to a killing fields of Vietnam.

“However, it does not mean that legal means cannot be applied to halt it when the national interest is not being served. This is when a person holding the apponted political office holds the key to protect the interest of the citizens.

“It is appearing like Malawians are not fighting corruption but rather fighting corruption when it does not benefit them, corruption is now developing eyes.

There is no law that says when your child is being attacked by a lion then you let it go. At times protection of the country requires your skills and knowledge set,” says Mhango, who is known for providing data-driven insights on economic trends, fiscal policy, and institutional accountability, with a strong focus on strengthening economic and governance frameworks.