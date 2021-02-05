Death has robbed Malawi media of a knowledgeable and experienced adviser and father in Felix Mponda— MISA Malawi

Late Felix Mponda

By Duncan Mlanjira

Death has been announced of veteran journalist, Felix Mponda on Friday morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre with Media Institute of Sourthen Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter morning that the country has been robbed of a knowledgeable and experienced adviser and father.

“His passion for the media will remain in our hearts,” writes Misa Malawi in its condolence message.

Until recently, Mponda — who practised journalism for about 42 years, having started his career at Malawi News Agency (MANA) in 1979 — was an Online Editor for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

During his career, Mponda was once arrested and jailed in January 1993 for co-founding an independent newspaper, The New Express.

Mponda also worked for Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL), now Times Group where he was Deputy Editor for The Sunday Times.

In his illustrious career, he did stories for the reputable international media outlets including the BBC, AFP and the Guardian (United Kingdom).

Born on October 25, 1957, Mponda dedicated his entire life to journalism.

“Our condolences go to Mponda’s family and the entire media fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” mourns MISA Malawi.

Shadreck Nyanja posted on Facebook, saying: “the nation at large will miss your contribution and passion for journalism.”

In his eulogy, journalist Madalitso Musa quotes Mponda telling him: “‘You will be an Editor mphwanga one day’ — that you said to me. It came to pass.

“For everything, thank you Felix Mponda. You will not read this as you will be pushing up the daissies. Thank you for the lessons, mentorship and guidance. Rest well, rest well. I shall find time, I shall find time.”

Harris Kabvina reminisced that Mponda covered most of him winning the breakdance competitions back then — “not once, not twice. He even posted my picture on weekend edition on front page”.

“After some time he told me that he was my cousin from Kabvina clan in Chiladzulu. We have been in touch ever since. I am shocked — my legs crumble. RIP Felix.”