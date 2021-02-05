Citizen demands over K1.5m Roads Authority as compensation for damaged tyre and rim after hitting pothole

The state of most roads in Malawi

Maravi Express

Citizen Alfred Nhlema is suing Malawi Roads Authority and demanding over K1.5 million as compensation towards cost of fixing his car’s tyre and rim that was damaged when he hit a pothole along the Blantyre to Lilongwe M1 Road.

Through his lawyer Noel Chalamanda of Knight & Knight, Nhlema claims that he was driving from Blantyre to Lilongwe on January 26, 2021 on his motor vehicle number BY4949 Ford Everest and as he approached Lizulu he hit a pothole.

The letter from Knight & Knight says their client reported that he hadn’t been speeding as he had been driving behind a truck and hence hadn’t been able to see the pothole because of the truck in front of him.

“As a result of hitting the pothole, his new tyre and rim were damaged,” says the lawyer’s letter. “The cost of fixing the damage amounts to MK1,528,790.65.

“The Malawi Roads Authority was established by an Act of Parliament with a mandate to ensure that all public roads are maintained and rehabilitated at all times.

“The failure of the Malawi Roads Authority in maintaining and rehabilitating the road between Blantyre and Lilongwe led to our client’s vehicle being damaged by a pothole.”

The lawyers demands to be paid the MK1,528,790.65 plus their collection costs within a period of 7 days from the receipt of the letter.

“If we do not receive the above sums within the period of 7 days, our specific instructions are to commence legal proceedings against you without further recourse to you whatsoever.”