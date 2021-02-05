35 new COVID-19 related deaths, 546 new cases, 296 new recoveries in past 24 hours

* 59 cases were admitted, 26 were discharged from various treatment centers

By Duncan Mlanjira

While there are positive development in the high number of recoveries from COVID-19 and releases from admissions in various treatment centers, related deaths are also on a worrying trend as in the past 24 hours, the country has registered 35 new deaths.

There were 296 new recoveries and 546 new cases, of which 542 are local transmissions with Lilongwe posting the highest at 188 followed by Blantyre at 153 with Mzimba North at 100.

From the 35 new deaths 18 are from Blantyre, five from Lilongwe, three from Kasungu, two each from Mzimba South and Dowa, and one each from Mzimba North, Zomba, Nkhotakota, Machinga, and Salima districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 25,449 cases including 761 deaths (case fatality rate at 2.99%) while cumulatively, 9,814 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome, bringing the total number of active cases to 14,664.

In the past 24 hours, 59 cases were admitted while 26 were

discharged from various treatment centers and currently, the total of 260 active cases are admitted in over 20 hospitals across the country.

Lilongwe has 78 admissions, 76 in Blantyre, 20 in Mzimba North and 12 in Zomba.

There are seven each in Dowa and Ntcheu, six each in Karonga, Nkhotakota, Mchinji, and Kasungu, five in Mulanje, four each in Mzimba South and Chitipa, three each in Thyolo and Machinga, two each in Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, Chikwawa, Balaka, and Chiradzulu, and one each in Mangochi, Neno, Dedza, Nsanje, Mwanza, Phalombe, and Ntchisi Districts.

There were 2,712 COVID-19 tests that were conducted, of which 1,368 were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR and the positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 20.1%.

The increase in deaths is attributed to poor observance by the public to report illnesses and arriving late at treatment units while in severe state.

Co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka says this is resulting in poor disease outcomes and that in other unfortunate circumstances, some patients are brought in dead to the treatment units.

“The chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible — hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

“I would like to encourage the public to promptly inform the health authorities by calling toll-free number 929 whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms and the most common symptoms include fever, dry cough and tiredness.

“Some patients will present with aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

“When one experience these symptoms, there is need to be tested for COVID-19. This will help us to identify the disease in early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately.

“If one experiences the following serious symptoms difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement and these requires immediate medical attention.

“This will help doctors support and care for the patient to avoid regressing into severe disease.”

He also reiterated to religiously observe the preventive measures to effectively reduce and stop the coronavirus from spreading, which are:

* frequent handwashing with soap

* proper wearing of mask

* avoiding over-crowded places

* practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

* staying home if you have flu like symptoms

* and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces