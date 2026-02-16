Cyclone Gezani not expected to have any further influence over Malawi weather as its tracking southward into the extratropical Indian Ocean

Forecasted path of Tropical Cyclone Gezani

By Duncan Mlanjira

As Tropical Cyclone Gezani was passing very close to Inhambane along the southern coast of Mozambique, indirectly influencing weather conditions over Malawi over the past two days but now it is not expected to have any further influence as its tracking southward into the extratropical Indian Ocean.

In its final update of the cyclone this evening, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that the Gezani system is forecast

to track southward into the extratropical Indian Ocean

“Consequently, it is not expected to have any further influence over Malawi,” says the report. “However, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist over most parts of the central region, northern region, and lakeshore areas, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“Heavy rain may trigger localised flash floods. Areas at high risk include Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, and Salima.