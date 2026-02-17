Young Scorchers sole COSAFA representatives in contention for FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup 2027 qualification

* South Africa and Zambia were eliminated last weekend while Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia exited in the second round

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi U20 national women’s football team, Young Scorchers, are the sole representatives of the Council of Southern African football Associations (COSAFA) in contention for a slot at the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup Poland 2027 following the elimination of South Africa and Zambia last weekend.

The Young Scorchers booked their place in the fourth and decisive round following a commanding 6-2 aggregate victory over Guinea-Bissau in the third round having eliminated Central African Republic, South Sudan and Guinea-Bissau along the qualification path.

South Africa were eliminated by Ghana 3-2 on aggregate victory with Zambia losing 1-2 on aggregate to Uganda while Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia exited in the second round of qualification.

Five West Africans Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Benin dominate the fight for the final four slots of Poland 2027 finals while Tanzania are representing the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).

The Taifa Stars qualified for this final round after eliminating fellow CECAFA nation, the Harambee Stars of Kenya, winning 1-0 to level the aggregate score before triumphing 3-1 on penalties.

Four winners will qualify in matches between Nigeria v Malawi; Ghana v Uganda; Cameroon v Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire v Benin scheduled between May 1-10.

The Young Scorchers’ captain, Leticia Chinyamula, who is also a regular in the senior Scorchers, expresses pride that they emerged as the only team from the COSAFA region to reach the final round.

In an interview with FAM Media, Chinyamula described the milestone as historic, particularly given Malawi’s previous outings in the competition: “We are proud to be the only team in Southern Africa that has reached this stage.

“It is not a small achievement, especially when you consider that in our previous appearances, we failed to progress beyond the first round,” she is quoted as saying, adding that despite the accomplishment, the team remain focused on the bigger objective.

“We will work hard to make our country and the region proud by qualifying for the World Cup. We still have to face Nigeria, who are seasoned campaigners in this competition, so it will not be easy. We must raise our level and address all the areas where we need to improve.”

Victory over Nigeria — who are two-time FIFA U20 World Cup silver medallists — would see Malawi make history as the first women’s national team — including the men’s categories from the country — to qualify for a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Meanwhile, Chinyamula — along with two others who played their part in beating Guinea-Bissau 5-1 at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, Ireen Khumalo, Olivia Phikani and Sarah Mlimbika — joined the senior Scorchers for the COSAFA Women’s Championship kicking off tomorrow in Polokwane, South Africa.

The Scorchers are in Group A and open their title campaign against hosts South Africa tomorrow (15h00) followed by Lesotho on Saturday, February 21 and complete group stages against Angola on February 24.

Coach Lovemore Fazili full final squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lionesses), Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens);

Defenders: Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe), Ireen Khumalo & Tionge Phiri (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika & Olivia Phikani (Kukoma Ntopwa), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer), Doreen Dickson (MDF Lionesses), Benadetta Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets Women);

Midfielders: Madina Nguluwe (Silver Strikers Ladies), Sarah Mlimbika & Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Lyna James (Nyasa Big Bullets), Tendai Sani (ZISD);

Forwards: Deborah Henry & Chikondi Gondwe (Silver Strikers Ladies), Mary Chavinda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Vitumbiko Mkandawire (Civil Service Women), Vanessa Chikupila (Palm Hills Women’s FC), Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens).

The full COSAFA fixtures

Tomorrow, February 18

Group A: Lesotho vs Angola (12h00); South Africa vs Malawi (15h00)

Thursday, February 19

Group B: eSwatini vs Zimbabwe (12h00); Zambia vs Botswana (15h00)

Friday, February 20

Group C: Mozambique vs Namibia (15h00

Saturday, February 21

Group A: Malawi vs Lesotho (12h00); South Africa vs Angola (15h00)

Sunday, February 22

Group B: Botswana vs Eswatini (12h00); Zambia vs Zimbabwe (15h00)

Monday, February 23

Group C: Namibia vs Madagascar (15h00)

Tuesday, February 24

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Botswana (12h00); Zambia vs eSwatini (12h00)

Group A: South Africa vs Lesotho (15h00); Angola vs Malawi (15h00)

Wednesday, February 25

Group C: Mozambique vs Madagascar (15h00)

Friday, February 27

Semi-finals: Winner Group B vs Winner Group C (12h00)

Semi-finals: Winner Group A vs Best Runner-up (15h00)

Sunday, March 1

* Third-place playoff (12h00)

* Final (15h00) @ New Peter Mokaba Stadium.—Additional information by FAM Media & COSAFA Media