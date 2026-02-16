MACRA training Malawi Police PROs and prosecutors in data protection and cyber security

* Inspector General Luhanga calls on the officers to invest in the new knowledge and skills to be gained in to effectively discharge their duties in the digital era

* And to ensure lawful handling of personal data in compliance with the Data Protection Act 2024

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its capacity as the designated Data Protection Authority and the national focal point for cyber security in the country, Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is training Malawi Police Service public relation officers (PROs) and prosecutors in data protection and cyber security.

On its official Facebook account, MACRA indicates that the 3-day workshop being held at Malawi Police Cottage in Mangochi will cover principles of data protection, cyber offense as stated in the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act, and cyber hygiene.

Present to open the training was Inspector General of Police, Richard Luhanga, who called on the officers present to invest in the new knowledge and skills gained in order to effectively discharge their duties in the digital era.

IG Luhanga further asked the officers to ensure lawful handling of personal data in compliance with the Data Protection Act 2024.

Head of Malawi Computer Emergency Response Team (MwCERT) Dr. Charles Fodya noted that cybersecurity and data protection has moved from being a mere consideration to an essential part of every day life.

“In 2024 Malawi enacted the Data Protection Act, the legislation compliments the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act which has been in effect since 2016,” said Dr. Fodya. “The two Acts are crucial to ensure sanity and security in cyber space as we lay the foundations for a vibrant digital ecosystem.”

MACRA has in the recent past two years been on the forefront to promote a secure a safe cyber space by strengthening cybersecurity capacity within several institutions in the country.

The enacted the Data Protection Act, which compliments the Electronic Transaction and Cyber Security Act, was initiated as the country is swiftly adopting digital transformation driven by the adoption of e-services, financial technology, and online communication platforms.

But this digital transformation has also delivered numerous challenges that included personal data fraud, mobile money fraud, cyberattacks, ransomware, among many others — thus MACRA taking the role to empower its law enforcement stakeholders to protect the socio-economic livelihood of Malawians.