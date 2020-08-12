COVID-19 Rules: Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa implores on Chakwera’s government to initiate innovative programmes to help vulnerable people

By Duncan Mlanjira

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse-led government to initiate innovative programmes to help vulnerable people if the Public Health (Corona Virus and Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Management Rules, 2020) which has been gazetted in Parliament is to be effective.

He reminded Chakwera that the previous DPP-led government introduced an emergency cash transfer programme to save the small scale businesses in and around major markets in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba and others, as a way of cushioning against the effects of COVID-19.



“This was an extended cash transfer facility to support 172,000 households in the country who depend on markets for their survival with MK35,000 each per month as a way of dealing with the effects of lockdown and poverty,” he said.

“The new government would have initiated similar and other innovative programmes to help the poor and most vulnerable rather than just waking up one morning to announce measures that are insensitive to the plight of the majority poor Malawians.”

He suggests that the government should have considered implementing mitigating measures such as:

*Releasing prisoners with minor charges to decongest prisons;

*Institute zero charges on mobile money transfers;

*Order commercial banks through Reserve Bank of Malawi to ease loan repayment conditions, targeting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs);

*Set up portable water sinks in public places to encourage hand washing in all cities and towns.

*Reasonably reduce tax rate for resident companies to avert retrenchments;

*Cut President and cabinet ministers’ wages;

*Halt all familiarization tours by cabinet ministers;

*Reduce tax on all mobile phones credit and ICT services;

*Ensure adequate availability of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for health workers;

*Ensure contact tracing surveillance capacity and screening services such as availability of thermo scans and laboratories;

*Implement cash transfer programmes to increase the number of existing beneficiaries of Mtukula Pakhomo Program in all districts in Malawi;

*Reduce pump prices for fuel to cushion the poor following the new measures on transportation; and

*Put all health workers, especially the COVID-19 frontline personnel, and their direct family members on reasonable health insurance.

Nankhumwa believe the suggested measures would go a long way in creating a strong enabling environment to fight the pandemic instead of merely imposing unnecessary and punitive fines on citizens in the name of fighting COVID-19.



“Indeed, much effort should be spent on sensitization of the masses on the dangers and prevention of COVID-19 in order to reduce the outbreak and save people’s lives.”

He applauded COVID-19 frontline health care workers “for their selflessness and strength in saving lives and helping the country flatten the curve.

“We wish to appeal to the government to continue providing the health workers with necessary PPEs and improve their general working conditions.”

He also applead to all fellow Malawians observe the basic COVID-19 prevention guidelines such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks in public places, washing hands with soap regularly and simply staying at home.

He said as the Opposition in Malawi, they feel duty-bound to comment on the gazetted new measures because this global pandemic has been decimating societies across the world, including Malawi.

Prior to the fresh elections in June 2020, the DPP government attempted to impose a 21-day lockdown on the country as a measure to prevent the further spread of the pandemic, which included travel restrictions across the country and a ban of public gatherings for groups of more than 100 people.

“The country erupted in arms against these measures, resulting in opposition-led mass demonstrations against the measures,” Nankhumwa said.

“Among the sticking points for the demonstrators that time was that Malawi is an informal economy with many people literally living from hand to mouth.

“Those against lockdown argued that the government must first distribute money or other life essentials to the underprivileged and most vulnerable families in order to cushion against the effects of the lockdown and cover up for the lost time that people would spend staying in their homes as a result of the lockdown.

“It is our belief that the new measures are a clear demonstration of how hypocritical the new government is over the plight of Malawians. Based only on political expediency, President Chakwera vehemently opposed these similar measures his government is imposing on the people today.”

The Opposition feels that the partial lockdown by Chakwera’s government is not substantially different from what the DPP imposed on the country in April this year, just five months ago.

“This time, there is mandatory wearing of face masks in public and a fine of MK10,000 for not doing so. Church gatherings of more than 10 people have been banned and funerals should not gather more than 50 people with fines going up to MK100,000 for non-compliance.

“It is an open secret that there is pervasive poverty across the country and it is wrong to think that suddenly Malawians have become rich to afford a face mask, costing in the region of MK500 above each, let alone pay a MK10, 000 fine for not wearing one.

“When one moves around public places in towns and villages is when they become acutely aware that it will be a huge challenge to make everyone wear a face mask in public.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous to expect the same people who can hardly afford a MK500 face mask to afford a fine of up to MK10,000 for failing to wear one in public.

“It is a simple fact that a lot of Malawians will not comply with this measure because they simply don’t have money to buy the masks.”

He took a swipe at framers of the gazetted Rules, saying they lacked the necessary knowledge of the daily struggles of most Malawians.

“What it also means is that the Tonse Alliance administration, led by President Chakwera, simply disregards the heartbeat of the people it pretends to serve.

“We believe that it is foolhardy to impose mandatory wearing of masks in public without corresponding measure(s) to distribute free masks to the people, particularly the ultra-poor Malawians who cannot afford to purchase masks.

“We also believe that the litany of fines for non-compliance does not make much sense. There is a fine of MK100,000 for an assembly of more than 50 people at a funeral and MK10,000 for an assembly of more than 10 people at a church or prayer gathering whether outside or inside an enclosure.

“Can someone say how these fines reconcile? Does that mean more than 10 people can assemble and not contract Coronavirus because it is a funeral unless they are 50?

“Indeed, one wonders who would be responsible for paying the imposed fine of MK100,000 at a funeral.



“As opposition, we expected that the government should have done wider consultations with relevant stakeholders on how to enact a proper and right framework to fight COVID-19 instead of taking the lone-wolf approach like it has done.”