China donates COVID-19 medical supplies to Malawi

By Ireen Kayira, MANA

The Chinese Government on Tuesday donated medical supplies to Malawi to assist health workers in the fight against COVID-19 that included 150,000 surgical masks ,15,000 N95 masks, 7,000 protective clothing, 7,000 goggles, 7000 pairs of gloves and 300 pairs of show covers.

The medical supplies were handed over to Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) in Lilongwe on Tuesday by China Embassy’s Deputy Chief, Wang Xiusheng who said it was the hope of his government that the items will assist in the fight against COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of Malawians.

“Currently, COVID-19 is raging in Malawi, now there are more than 4,700 confirmed cases and when Malawi suffers, we are also deeply affected.

“One philosophy that sticks out in the fight against COVID-19 both in China and Malawi is the people-centred government philosophy and I believe that with this philosophy, Malawi will defeat COVID-19 and realise economic liberation eventually.

Co–Chairperson of the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force, Dr John Phuka said it is very clear that the country continues to suffer from the pandemic.

“We have over 2,000 active cases with some of those that are in the wards and for us to continue to fight this disease, it means we need to continue our surveillance, test, treatment and trace as well as protect our health workers,” he said.

He added that the donation will largely support the health sector as currently, there is about 9% of health workers affected, contributing to the total of cumulative numbers.

“This support that focuses on helping that group of our society who are the front line fighters of COVID-19 is very helpful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mchinji District’s Mudziwathu Community Radio has asked traditional leaders there to join forces to show a spirit of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Programs Manager for the radio station, Luciano Milala said the fight against the pandemic is not only for health officials but rather demands a multisectoral approach.

He made the remarks during a meeting the radio station had on Monday with chiefs of Traditional Authority Mavwere in the district aimed at formulating bylaws in an effort to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“We believe traditional leaders have the role to play in the fight against the pandemic,” Malala said.

“These leaders should be able to help not only in ensuring compliance to directives, but also informing and educating their people on the same.

Milala said the by-laws, which will be formulated and used in all the traditional authorities in the district, will see the ban of mobile markets and initiation ceremonies among other practices.

Traditional Authority Mavwere said the by-laws, which they would soon present the by-laws to the district council for scrutiny before implementation, will contain preventative measures in their local courts, at funerals and that the area will ban wedding and initiation ceremonies among other practices.

“I believe the by-laws will help contain the spread of COVID-19 in my area. When cases of Coronavirus were reported in my community, my subjects received the news with both fear and caution,” he said.

With support from USAID Malawi through FHI 360’s Health Communication for Life (HC4L), Mudziwathu Community Radio has embarked on a campaign in mobilising traditional leaders in Mchinji to formulate by-laws in an effort to contain spread of the pandemic.

Mchinji District has registered 52 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.—Additional reporting by Aaron Banda