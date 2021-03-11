Chiradzulu girls oriented on life after secondary school

Some of the girls who attended the workshop

By Linda Likomwa, MANA

Over 50 girls in Chiradzulu were oriented on life after secondary school on Monday to prepare them psychologically for the challenges life after school so that they do not indulge in undesirable behaviour.

This was an initiative by Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) targeting girls who were being supported by CAMFED during their secondary school studies.

One of the participants, Mercy Makina, who just sat for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) at Masalani Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), said the orientation was timely as they have already started facing the world and its challenges.

“The time we were going to school everything was provided for, so we had no problems in our education. Now that we have sat for our examination, we have to source some of our basic needs on our own,” she said.

Makina added that if their needs are not well taken care of, some girls will end up getting married, which will lead to more challenges in future.

Another participant, Nancy Harawa from PIM CDSS said the orientation would help her to find better ways of supporting herself and her child.

“I have this four month-old baby whose father denied responsibility. I had no better plans on how to support him and myself since I have just finished my secondary education, but this orientation has opened my eyes because we have also learnt business skills and financial management,” she said.

Harawa then appealed for such orientation to be done even before they sit for examinations so that the girls go to the open world fully prepared and avoid making wrong decisions which they can regret later.

One of the trainers, Doreen Maposa, said most girls were not aware of the type of life after secondary education.

“Looking at their contributions during the orientation, young girls have a wrong picture of life after secondary school because some parents cannot manage to continue providing for them,” said Maposa.

She said the orientation provided them with skills and knowledge on how best they can provide for themselves without indulging in bad behaviour.