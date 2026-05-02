Fierce defence towards Mayor Jomo Osman

* Following human rights advocates’ all-inclusive appeal to prosecute the City Father over his vigilante action against suspected criminals

* Are we saying that thieves have more rights than the victims? If the enablers of thefts are left scot-free because of human rights, then we will become a sorry state

* These freedoms are the reasons why people are stealing from our taxes and we treat them with kid gloves

* These people are not representing Malawian interests but their stomachs, to attract donor funding for them to buy Prados

By Duncan Mlanjira

Whilst the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) condemns Blantyre-City-Mayor-Jomo-Osmans-moment-of-unrestrained-vigilante-rage-over-suspected-crime-accomplice-by-slapping-her-in-public-and-posted-the-episode-on-his-Facebook-page, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for his immediate arrest.

According to ZBSNews, the HRDC maintains that “no elected leader has the right to act as investigator, prosecutor, judge, and executioner in the streets”, while United Democratic Front (UDF) president, Atupele Muluzi also joins the condemnation, saying: “No suspicion justifies violence or taking the law into one’s own hands.

“Allegations must be handled through proper legal processes, with respect for human dignity and the rule of law. We must stand firm against all forms of abuse and uphold accountability for everyone.”

But these calls to prosecute Osman have drawn fierce defence from some repute members of the public towards the City Father, with one saying: “As much as I don’t condone such a behaviour, but let’s be realistic here, the lady has not been injured.

“Jomo is acting out of anger, after giving some money to those boys, [the criminal accomplices to the woman the Mayor slapped], to start small businesses for their sustainance to start.

“The lady in question is the one sending the boys into stealing from other people’s houses, can say she is behind the robberies, or an organiser,” the source, sharing his thoughts on HardTalk WhatsApp group of reputable citizenry.

“Crimes committed are very crude at times; waylaying people, beating and snatching phones at night and many other atrocities. Are we saying that thieves have more rights than the victims? If the enablers of thefts are left scot free because of human rights, then we will become a sorry state.

“These freedoms are the reasons why people are stealing from our taxes and we treat them with kid gloves. Growing up in an African society, our grandfathers, fathers, mothers never allowed such stupidity, boys and girls were heavily punished in homes to correct their erratic behaviours.

“If we want a good and perfect Malawi, that’s the way to go. Thieves, rascals need o be treated as such if we are serious to fight corruption and thefts. There is no anyother way to treat the rot in society than this way — even in China, such people are treated with an iron fist.”

Another observed that “Malawi has its priorities upside down; when these [thieves] terrorise citizens, Malawi cries, when the Mayor wants to end it in the best way possible, he is criticised. The police could have controlled this, and my view they are being helped by a responsible mayor.

“This is Malawi, not colonised. There are practices that help that may not be noble from the stand-point of the imperial normancy — my view. Safer city is better than crime-ridden city. [This is the] reason Shariah Law makes Arab cities very safe and are enjoyed by those who hate Shariah Law.”

Another commentator maintained that Limbe Town “is cleaner and safer today because of Jomo’s no-nonsense approach to liter and thieves: I applaud Jomo — osamasekelera mbava,” said.

Several others reminded the human rights advocates that they live in safety of their affluent homes, drive in secured cars — as the less privileged are robbed in their less-secured homes, are waylaid on the streets, beaten and robbed of their valuables, which as sold to accomplices such as the woman the Mayor discovered.

According to social media reports, the woman has been confirmed as indeed being in control of network assisting young street-connected criminals by buying them off the stolen merchandise.

“Ndalama zidadulitsa mutu wa Yohane,” said another HardTalker. “These people are not representing Malawian interests but their stomachs, to attract donor funding for them to buy Prados.

“…Tthey were very silent when real atrocities took place in Lilongwe like from 2020. Jomo should not apologise unless those who injured people at Mbowe, Capital Hill and Community Ground can apologise and ask for the Courts to discontinue their cases, be remorseful — apo biii, Jomo is not wrong.”

One other HardTalker observed that Jomo Osman grew up under hardships, sleeping under bridges, what is coming out of him is an inherit character which made him a tough boy: “It’s now coming out as it was hidden by being a councillor or Major. It’s part of his tough character that will remain in him forever.

“Maybe this is the reason that has somehow made him a strong leader that everyone has been praising him. He would be a good political leader to clean up the mess in Malawi government. We need such daring leaders despite this ugly sight of roughness in dealing with unfortunate circumstances.

“But we have adored his leadership and management of the City of Blantyre; we never recalled his past behaviour which is ugly. We need such characters sometimes for things to move. Human Rights and Rule of Law has failed our country.”

Another agreed to the arguments presented in defence of the Mayor, but “no one is above the law and what he did to a woman, mother, or someone’s wife is unacceptable”.

“Yes, a woman might be on the wrong side and our Mayor wanted to deliver the message that he was not happy with them, he would have done better. People can frustrate and annoy big time, but a leader should step ahead on how to deal with people.

“One mistake can destroy hundred good things that were done. Always as people, we are looking much for mistakes — and that is our nature.”