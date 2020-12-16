Central Region Chess to prepare for National Championship with Mpilo Open

By Duncan Mlanjira

In preparation for the December 24 National Championship, the Central Region Chess League (CRCL) has organised a tournament at Kamuzu Institute for Sports on December 19-20, which has been sponsored Mpilo Mizere and other CRCL commitee members.

The two-day FIDE rated Mpilo Open will have 9 rounds with time control will be 1 hour per player per game 8am.

CRCL publicity secretary David Mawango said they are geared to represent Region well at the Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) National Championship.

“The Central Region chess fraternity is very grateful to Mpilo and the rest of the executive committee for coming up with this initiative so that we should prepare ourselves much better for the National Championship,” he said.

Registration fees are K2,000 for CRCL members and K2,500 for those from other leagues.

Prizes include K40, 000 for the Gold medalist; K25,000 for Silver and K15,000 for Bronze.

There will also be prizes for 4th to 9th place, K10,000 for best lady player and K10,000 for the best junior.

Top players on schedule for CRCL are Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere, Ernest Matola, CM Petros Mfune, Khama Chindole, Richard Chiona Fishani Mwagomba and CM George Mwale.

For the ladies, its Woman Fide Master (WFM) Linda Jambo, WCM Ellen Mpinganjira, Tapiwa Banda, 14-year-old prodigy Sharon Kapende and rising star Priyasha Santosh may also cause some upsets.

Last year, Mpilo also sponsored a series of tournaments for CRCL — Rapid Chess which were one of CRCL’s development plans in order to expose and improve the overall level of play in the drive to produce highly-rated players on the international stage.

CM Chimthere, who is also CHESSM publicity secretary, dominated three of the tournaments.