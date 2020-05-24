CCJP sinks in on Shire Valley Transformation Programme to curb gender based violence

By Duncan Mlanjira

In a bid to mitigate the adverse social impact of the Shire Valley Transformation Programme that is expected to being with it an influx of migrant workers, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in Chikwawa has launched a multi-million kwacha project aimed at curbing gender based violence (GBV).

The project, launched on Friday, comes against the backdrop that major civil works like the Shire Valley Transformation Programme, as it brings migrant workers, eventually exacerbates gender based violence, child abuse and sexual exploitation.

Project coordinator for Chikwawa CCJP, Lewis Msiyadungu said the project will streamline preventive measures and put up redress mechanism against the three vices.

“The catchment area of the Shire Valley Transformation Programme has a significant population of people living below the poverty line, who are susceptible to exploitation and rights violations,” he sad.

“With an influx of migrant laborers, we fear there could be a rise in cases of GBV and sorts of rights violations.

“So, we will raise awarenesses and empower communities as well as SVTP workers so that they refrain from such cases and report any arising cases, ” Msiyadungu explained.

Chikwawa District social welfare officer, Rosemary Mahata applauded CCJP for embarking on the project, adding that the issues incorporated are very crucial.

“Issues of gender based violence, child abuse and sexual exploitation are often ignored in big construction projects,” she said.

“The CCJP project is therefore appreciated. As a relevant stakeholder, the Social Welfare Office will always provide the needed support in the implementation of the project.”

Government, with funding from the World Bank launched the Shire Valley Transformation Programme in March 2020, which will see the construction of a canal and intensification of irrigation farming in the Lower Shire.

The CCJP project is equally funded by the World Bank to the tune of K149 million.

Meanwhile, the CCJP has called the people of Balaka to tolerate one another in order for peace to prevail during the fresh presidential election campaign.

The call was made on Wednesday in Balaka at an interface meeting the commission organized at Hossana Hall to explore causes of violence, why people get involved in violence, who benefits and who suffers the damage at the end of the day.

Speaking in an interview at the end of the stakeholders’ engagement, director of social development for Mangochi Diocese under which CCJP operates, Fr. Ted Chigamba said they are optimistic that the consultation with the stakeholders will bear fruits because the district has already shown restraint that it can maintain peace.

“This is very possible because the district did not register any violent activities in the 2019 tripartite elections and the today’s meeting has discussed issues that were likely to degenerate into violence and we have agreed ways of resolving issues amicably,” Chigamba said.

He urged the participants to walk the talk, saying by disregarding the resolutions agreed upon over the interface would mean saying yes to violence and chaotic election.

Traditional Authority Nsamala advised politicians to desist from making sweeping statements portraying that chiefs rally behind the particular political grouping where they are present.

“It is sad that when chiefs grace political gatherings, a conclusion is made that we have been palm oiled when it’s our obligation to welcome visitors who have come in our community and tell them to feel at home.

“I don’t think that makes look like we have belonged to a particular political party,” Nsamala said.

He called upon political leaders to exhaust all procedures laid down that govern how to book a venue for conducting a rally so that confusions over who are supposed to use political venues should be a history.

The police were asked to stop favouring the ruling party while chiefs and faith leaders were advised to be politically impartial.

Journalists were reprimanded for being biased especially the country’s radio and televisions while political parties were told to embrace and uphold democratic principles and rule of law.

The meeting drew together politicians, faith groups, the civil society, chiefs, the police and officials from the district council.—Additional reporting by Andrew Mukhuwa, MEC Stringer