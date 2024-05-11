Victor Ikpeba reminisces of Nigeria’s fairly-tale 1996 Olympic Games

* There was a before and after for me post the 1996 Olympic Games

* I remember the teams that we beat, Mexico in the quarter-final, Brazil in the semi-final, then Argentina in the final

* Morocco, Egypt, Mali and Guinea are the African teams qualified for the 2024 men’s Olympics

Maravi Express

It’s been 28 years that the Super Eagles of Nigeria claimed gold at the 1996 Olympics with Victor Ikpeba forming a part of the star-studded Nigerian squad that had the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Nwankwo Kanu.

The gold medal came exactly two years after the Super Eagles were crowned African champions in 1994, where Ikpeba was also part of the golden generation of Super Eagles.

Ahead of the Olympics in Paris, France over the next few months — in which Africa will be represented by Morocco, Egypt, Mali and Guinea — Ikpeba reminisces of the fairytale run in which they beat Mexico in the quarter-final, Brazil in the semi-final and Argentina in the final.

“We Africans have shown that this is possible,” he told CAFonline. “It’s a tournament that I will never be able to forget.

Asked if they talk about the good old days when in the company of Okocha, Kanu and Amokachi, Ikpeba said: “We just become kids again. A few months ago, we were invited to Cameroon for a gala match against the 2000 generation of the Indomitable Lions, for a remake of our African Cup of Nations final.

“I can tell you that it was as if we had never left each other. There is a lot of respect between us — we support each other from our different backgrounds, that gold medal has undoubtedly bonded us.

“I think it would be good to set up a WhatsApp group, just to check in on each other more often.

On how have the Olympic Games been a plus for him, Ikpeba said in his career, “there was a before and after Atlanta 1996. At that time I played for AS Monaco in France and the year before our victory at the Olympics, my statistics were not so great.

“I played 23 matches and scored 6 goals. When I returned from Atlanta, I played 44 matches and scored 22 goals. I gained confidence and more professionalism. For me, there was a before and after the Olympics.

He added that the Olympic Games represented a great accomplishment for the whole squad, saying: “It is the most followed event on the planet — this makes us even more patriotic because we want to place our country on the Olympic map.

“Imagine winning like we did in 1996, it’s even more special. People look at you differently because you are an Olympic champion,” he said and asked where he keeps his gold medal, Ikpeba said he carefully hid it at his home.

He further said they realised they were going to be crowned Olympic champions during their semi-final against Brazil: “It may seem like it does not make sense because on paper, we were not the favorites — it was that golden generation with the likes of Bebeto, Roberto Carlos and Rivaldo.

“In addition, we had lost against them a few days earlier in a group match. But, God was Nigerian that day (laughs). We trailed 3-1 then equalized 3-3 to win in 4-3 in extra-time. We qualified for the final stage and as they say, a final is not played, it is won.

He hinted that the key requirements to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games is “to work constantly and have faith in your talent. For those who play in a team sport, such as football, have confidence in your teammates. It is important to be one when participating in this type of tournament.

He, however, didn’t have the chance to experience the teams triumphant return to Nigeria as with Wilson Oruma, they had to quickly join their respective clubs: “So we took the same flight as the French Olympic team. I think the French had a lot of medals. We didn’t sleep on the plane because the party was so good.

“During the tournament we had news from Nigeria. After our victory against Brazil, Nigeria was abuzz. The country did not sleep, everyone was outside — young people, old people, men, women, all religions — everyone was happy.

“It was so beautiful. Here I am talking to you about what was happening in Nigeria, but I cannot forget the support from the continent. We received messages from our brothers from Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Egypt, all the African people were behind us and also the African diaspora present in the United States who massively supported us.”

Asked what what he makes of Africa’s chances for the four teams that qualified for Paris 2024 — Morocco, Egypt, Mali and Guinea — Ikpeba advised them to believe strongly in themselves and never give up, saying I t is Cameroon and Nigeria that have won the Olympics and “it is time to have a third nation”.

“One thing is certain: they will be supported. There are many Moroccans and Malians in France, it is an asset that they can use. I am sad about only one thing — the absence of Nigeria.

“My daughter lives in Lyon. Now that I’m a grandfather, I want to watch some matches with my grandchildren. This competition in France will be fantastic, I am firmly convinced of it.”

Any advice for the African countries involved in this tournament? “Play together! The quality is there and above all, have fun!”—Interview by CAFonline